Lucy Lawless, better known for her complex and iconic characters in Spartacus and Xena: Warrior Princess, is returning in a lighter vein once again as the witty detective turned private investigator, Alexa Crowe in My Life is Murder, which is currently in production for its fourth season in New Zealand. The show started back in 2019 — and is well-acclaimed for its interesting blend of murder cases, character dynamics, and humor. It's produced by Greenstone TV for TVNZ and Acorn TV, along with DCD Rights Ltd., and involves several executive producers including Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, and Lawless herself, among others.

Lawless expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season of My Life is Murder with these words:

“It’s been great getting the gang back together again for this new season of My Life is Murder. These episodes have a bit of everything – from homicidal hairdressers to wicked widows, brutal ballet to deadly soufflés, and we are having an absolute ball filming this series once again. I can’t wait for our fans around the world to see the magic that our fabulous cast and crew have been working hard to produce."

My Life is Murder Season 4 will have eight new episodes, each with a different mystery and killer as usual. The upcoming season will also feature Madison (played by Ebony Vagulans), a tech expert who has a mentor-mentee relationship with Alexa, Reuben (Joe Naufahu), a café owner, Will (Martin Henderson), Alexa's brother, and Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe), among others. Alexa's cranky cat Chowder is also a part of the mix. While there isn’t a trailer and we don’t have exact plot details of the episodes — Acorn TV has released a fresh new picture from the sets of the fourth season.

Why Did ‘My Life is Murder’ Switch to New Zealand?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in My Life is Murder's production shift to New Zealand. The country’s effective management of the pandemic and its relatively low case numbers made it a more viable location for filming during this period. Also, the country is Lawless’s home and that makes the whole show an ode to New Zealand for her. And although there are murders involved, as long as they’re solving those murders with the backdrop of blue seas and lush green hills, we have no complaints. The first two seasons of My Life is Murder were shot in Australia — mainly in Melbourne.

The release date for My Life is Murder Season 4 is yet to be announced. Check out the first image from the set of My Life is Murder, featuring Lawless and other cast members below.