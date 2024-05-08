The Big Picture Lucy Lawless returns as super sleuth Alexa Crowe in the trailer for My Life Is Murder Season 4, facing bizarre new mysteries and murders.

Crowe teams up with friends, family, and her cat Chowder to crack complicated cases with wit and humor.

Expect Season 4 to delve deeper into Crowe's past while showcasing the beauty and culture of Auckland and New Zealand.

Lucy Lawless is back on the case and facing some fascinating new mysteries in the trailer for My Life Is Murder Season 4. She once again embodies super sleuth Alexa Crowe, the fearless former Australian police investigator and amateur sourdough bread baker who has captured hearts with her wit and crime-solving abilities through three seasons of the acclaimed Acorn TV original show. This time around, eight new crimes await that run the gamut from homicidal hairdressers to wicked widows and deadly soufflés, promising plenty of comedy and intrigue as Crowe scopes out the truth. She'll need a little more help from her friends, family, and her cat, Chowder, to crack her latest cases as they only become more complicated.

The trailer opens with a brief re-introduction to Crowe, her talents, and her hobbies after viewers last saw her in October 2022. The great detective is digging for information on new cases, which include everything from a malfunctioning tennis ball launcher to an arrow in the back and, trendiest of all, "death by misadventure." She's not afraid to get her hands dirty by exploring secret basements or confronting shady individuals, though this also gets her into trouble on occasion, including when she makes a suspect cry after punching the daylights out of him. For all the seriousness of the cases, she has fun cracking each mystery open, testing her theories, and inviting her friends along for the sometimes chaotic ride.

In Season 4, Crowe will not only take on a murder every week but also her past demons as she looks to move on to a brighter future. Expect the detective to be more driven than ever in her investigations, especially with the support of her found family and everyone else in her orbit. Beyond Crowe, the series is also fully embracing the idea of crafting a love letter to Auckland and New Zealand as a whole after moving production there in Season 2. Lawless, a native of The Land of the Long White Cloud, is an executive producer in addition to the series star and helps create a positive representation of the country and its beauty.

Who Does Lawless Bring Along for 'My Life Is Murder' Season 4?

Close

Crowe's tech specialist friend Madison (Ebony Vagulans) will become even more vital to the detective's operations in Season 4 while forging a tighter mentor-mentee relationship with her in the process. Madison appears eager to get in the field with Crowe in the trailer, but even from afar, her help will be as valuable as ever. The pair are joined by Game of Thrones alum Joe Naufahu as the café owner Reuben, Martin Henderson as Alexa's brother Will, and Rawiri Jobe as her ally, Detective Harry.

My Life Is Murder Season 4 will kick off with a two-episode season premiere on Monday, June 17 with new installments following weekly on BBC America in the U.S. and Acorn TV in the U.S., Canada, UK (including Northern Ireland), and Australia. All episodes of Seasons 1 through 3 are available on Acorn TV with a subscription. Check out the trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stream Now on Acorn TV