Alexa Crowe has been enlisted to solve more complex crimes, as My Life Is Murder has officially been renewed for Season 5. According to TVLine, the crime comedy series will be returning to Acorn TV for its fifth season, with Xena: Warrior Princess alum Lucy Lawless reprising the fan-favorite role. Similar to the previous season, the upcoming season will only consist of eight episodes. It is set to premiere later this year.

Season 5 will see investigator Alexa Crowe once again facing dangerous villains, with her friends and family joining her in her crime-solving quest. In addition to Lawless (also best known for her performances in Spartacus, Salem, Battlestar Galactica, and Ash vs Evil Dead) returning as the talented yet chaotic investigator, other returning cast members include Ebony Vagulans as Alexa's assistant Madison Feliciano, Joe Naufahu as Reuben Wulf, and Martin Henderson as Alexa's ex-con brother Will. The fifth season will also feature FBI: Most Wanted's Keisha Castle-Hughes and Our Flag Means Death's Rhys Darby. The characters they will be portraying have yet to be unveiled.

Apart from the show's undeniable comedic appeal, it is also known for featuring a slew of notable guest stars, including the likes of The Lord of the Rings' Bruce Hopkins, Lawless' fellow Xena alum Danielle Cormack, Star Trek's William Shatner, Once Were Warriors' Temuera Morrison, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under's Kita Mean, Babe: Pig in the City's Magda Szubanski, House Of The Dragon's Ryan Corr, and more.

‘My Life Is Murder’ Is Acorn TV's Surprise Hit