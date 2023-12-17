Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Life With the Walter Boys

The Big Picture The season finale of My Life With the Walter Boys ends with a cliffhanger, raising questions about the future of the characters.

The final episode focuses on a wedding and the potential future of the Walter family ranch.

The show has not been renewed for a second season, but the author may be working on something new.

With their unquestionable similarities, My Life With the Walter Boys appears to be Netflix's answer to Amazon Prime's successful love triangle-centric series The Summer I Turned Pretty. There are not many Wattpad-to-screen adaptions done right in terms of quality, casting, and production value, but the newest teen-drama romance challenges this perception with an engrossing take on the genre. The ten-episode series made its debut on Netflix on December 7 and is based off the 2014 novel written by Ali Novak, who wrote the story when she was only fifteen years old, according to Elle. The show has come to a close with a mixed bag, ending with a cliffhanger that raises questions about the characters' futures.

My Life With the Walter Boys follows the story of Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguekz), a young teen from New York City whose entire family suddenly dies in a car crash. Jackie then moves to Silver Falls, Colorado, where she lives with the family of her mother's best friend, including ten hormone-ranging boys. Ultimately, the city girl gets herself entangled with Alex (Ashby Gentry), the sweet, smart, and kind brother of Cole (Noah LaLonde), the heart-throb ex-jock. Jackie falls for Alex at first, but her connection to Cole is undeniably strong. When Alex’s past starts to make her question her feelings towards him, she clings to Cole and creates conflict between the brothers. The final episode shows Jackie making a radical decision that changes the trajectory of her relationship with the Walters. So, who does Jackie end up choosing in the season finale, "Happily Ever After"?

My Life with the Walter Boys Jackie Howard's life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys. Release Date December 7, 2023 Creator Ali Novak Cast Sarah Rafferty , Alisha Newton , Nikki Rodriguez , Ashby Gentry , Corey Fogelmanis , Noah LaLonde Genres Drama

What Happens in the Season Finale of 'My Life With the Walter Boys'?

The last episode of the season comes down to the highly anticipated wedding of Will (Johnny Link) and Haley (Zoë Soul), which is held at the back of the Walter settlement. Will asks Jackie to plan the wedding, which she is overjoyed to take on. As the planning keeps Jackie busy, Jackie's rich, playboy uncle Richard (Alex Quijano) visits the ranch and has a heart-to-heart talk with Will about the future of the family business. Will suggests his idea of turning the ranch into a countryside getaway that would provide visitors with an interactive experience involving cookouts, guided horse trails, cider-making workshops, and much more. Although the ranch's future is yet to be decided, the show leaves fans with a hopeful view of the farm's potential to thrive.

Just when the final touches for the wedding seem to be going smoothly, Cole offers to help Jackie after the family dog ruins Haley's bouquet. As they pick new flowers, Cole tells Jackie to forget about his confession the other night, assuring her that he is glad she and Alex are happy together. Jackie, caught off guard, tries her best to dismiss her thoughts even though it's obvious she is conflicted about her feelings towards Cole.

Wedding time comes, and Will and Haley share their vows in front of dear friends and family. Haley and Will have had a bumpy ride because of their miscommunication over money and future plans, but their love overcomes all their hardships in the end. At the reception, everyone is happily celebrating. Alex gets rather tipsy, hesitating to tell Jackie he is leaving for the summer, and ends up confessing his love for her. Jackie remains silent and doesn't reciprocate Alex's feelings. Kiley (Mya Lowe) steps in and helps a now drunk and heartbroken Alex get to bed. Kiley decides not to tell Alex she likes him when he makes a comment about seeing her as a "cool dude." Heartbroken, Kiley leaves Alex without another word.

Later that night, Jackie helps Danny (Connor Stanhope) pack for Julliard when she happens to find her sister's teacup that Cole fixed for her with a note saying "Nothing is so broken that it can't be fixed" (a saying Jackie's mother used to tell her). Jackie confronts Cole in the barn about the meaning behind his actions. Cole insists he had no other intentions, since Jackie was dating Alex at the time. Jackie then makes the plunge to close the gap between them, and she kisses Cole. Jackie and Cole share a passionate make-out in the barn, confirming their attraction to each other. But what does this mean for Alex?

Will 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Have a Season 2?

"Happily Ever After" ends in an unresolved cliffhanger. After the heated moment, Alex wakes up the next morning to give Jackie breakfast in bed. Instead, he finds an empty room with no Jackie where she has left a note that reads: "I'm sorry". Alex storms into his brother's room and demands answers, but Cole, too, is surprised by Jackie's sudden departure. The final scene shows Jackie on a plane bound for New York City with her uncle, leaving fans with an open-ending.

Is Jackie moving back to New York for good? Will she ever see the Walters again? Does Jackie regret her decision to cheat on Alex? What will happen to the Walter's ranch? All these questions are left up in the air; however, fans of the original novel have already experienced the undetermined fate of Jackie and the Walter boys' story since the launch of the Wattpad sensation. As of now, Netflix has not announced any news of a renewal of the show for Season 2. This doesn't mean fans won't be able to see these love-tied characters grace the screen again. Novak, the author of My Life With the Walter Boys, recently commented in a FAQ on her website about the possible future for the popular teen-drama:

"In the past I've said there won't be a published sequel. However, now that the show has been released on Netflix, I may or may not be working on something exciting! Keep your eyes peeled for exciting news by following me on Twitter and Instagram".

Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys may be a typical narrative audiences have seen before. Nevertheless, where it lacks in representing grief and note-worthy acting, the coming-of-age series is worth a watch as it depicts the importance of family, connectivity, and understanding against the diverse backdrop of the Colorado countryside.

My Life With the Walter Boys is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

