The Big Picture My Life with the Walter Boys is a popular Netflix show that combines a love triangle with a focus on family dynamics.

The show follows Jackie, a New Yorker who moves to Colorado and falls for two brothers in her new blended family.

The diverse cast of characters includes siblings with different interests and personalities, adding depth to the story.

Based on Ali Novak's Wattpad story of the same name, My Life with the Walter Boys popped into the love triangle scene last month. The Netflix sleeper hit has come to challenge popular YA shows like Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty with its sibling-rivalry trope and a distinctly rural setting. Originally written by Novak when she was only 15 years old, the 10-episode adaption tells the story of a teenage New Yorker, Jackie Howard, whose family is killed in a tragic car accident. Jackie then moves to Colorado to live under one roof with her mother's best friend's family and her 7 sons.

My Life with the Walter Boys nose-dived into Netflix's top 10 right upon its initial release and gained widespread attention! At first glance, the show might appear to be just another cliché teen-drama, but it's much more. As Jackie adapts to her new way of life, she finds herself supported by the Walters and, in doing so, falls for two of the cutest brothers who both try their hardest to win her affection. Jackie may be the main character, but the episodes take time to delve deeper into the intricate relationships between Walters, all wrapping around the importance of family. With the show officially renewed for Season 2, it is worthwhile to break down the 12 members in the Walter family tree, the rising young actors who portray the book-to-series characters, and their connection to Jackie's coming-of-age journey.

My Life with the Walter Boys Jackie Howard's life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys. Release Date December 7, 2023 Creator Ali Novak Cast Sarah Rafferty , Alisha Newton , Nikki Rodriguez , Ashby Gentry , Corey Fogelmanis , Noah LaLonde

Jackie Howard

Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) is a 15-year-old from New York City who grew up with her mother, father, and sister before they died in a car accident. She was a high-achieving, intelligent, AP student with a dream to attend Princeton, but when Jackie moves to Silver Falls, Colorado, it's very hard for her to adjust to life on a ranch as a Manhattan city girl. Her mother's best friend, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), takes her in without question, but she has to get used to living under a roof with nine boys.

Jackie grabs the attention of both Alex (Ashley) and Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) from day one, though she's often more focused on her grades than boys. Life in Colorado is very different from life in Manhattan and the all-girls school she attended there. But, as time passes, she makes friends, and begins developing feelings for both Alex and Cole, and by the end of the season she's dating Alex but has also kissed Cole. Jackie becomes conflicted with her feelings for both brothers, throwing herself into a heated love triangle that pushes the siblings to a breaking point.

Dr. Katherine Walter

Dr. Katherine Walter was Jackie's mom's best friend at Columbia University. As the mother of seven sons and one daughter, Katherine has a lot on her plate to manage in life, especially as a full-time veterinarian. When Jackie moves into the Walters' home, Katherine becomes her legal guardian and steps into the role of mother figure. Katherine is warm, understanding, and welcoming to Jackie. She is frequently seen doing the most she can to help Jackie get used to living with her massive family, and her simple gestures of kindness allow Jackie to feel like part of the family.

George Walter

George Walter (Marc Blucas) is Katherine's husband and the family patriarch. He runs the family ranch, and we find out in Season 1 that the ranch is suffering financially so he works his hardest to find ways to keep the farm from shutting down. George is just as welcoming to Jackie as his wife. He perfectly emulates the spirit of the small-town locals in Colorado and has a lot of connections in the neighborhood. Sometimes, he may not understand his children's behaviors. However, George doesn't hesitate to step in when his kids are having a rough time and need a heart-to-heart talk.

Will Walter

Will (Johnny Link) is the oldest son in the Walter family. He is the only son who doesn't live at the Walter ranch and instead lives with his fiancée Hayley (Zoe Soul). As a 21-year-old and a recent college grad, Will acts as the big brother figure to all his siblings, particularly Cole, when he needs motivation. Throughout the show, his story focuses on how he and Hayley are struggling to raise money to get married. Will later becomes work-obsessed to the point he neglects Hayley and ends up straining their relationship.

Hayley Young

As of the final episode of Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys, Hayley is officially the newest member of the family. Throughout the season, she struggles with her relationship with Will while trying to balance her work at The Lark Cafe and working on her master's degree. Her best friend is Tara Jacobs (Ashley Tavares), who is also the high school counselor at the local high school.

Cole Walter

17-year-old Cole is evidently the black sheep of the Walter family. He is the quintessential "bad boy" character in teen dramas, and LaLonde plays this up this stereotype with broody flare. Cole used to play star quarterback at Silver Falls High School, but due to an injury, his dreams of being a professional football player were crushed to dust. After this, Cole resorts to slacking off at school, playing with girls' feelings, and drinking irresponsibly. His mother and father are unaware of the depth of his depression, which becomes one of the reasons Cole often distances himself from the family.

When Jackie arrives in Colorado, Cole and Jackie form a connection. Jackie, being told to avoid the "Cole effect", tries to escape his advances, but her obvious attraction brings her closer to him. The two start off butting heads, but it isn't long before the two of them are flirting and bonding. Yet, when Jackie starts dating his younger brother, Cole's past bubbles to the surface and his foolish mistakes trigger tension between him and Alex. Cole may be sweet on the inside, but he has a lot of baggage to get through.

Danny Walter

Danny Walter (Connor Stanhope) is the fraternal twin brother of Cole. He is quite the opposite of Cole in every way. Instead of sports, Danny is often seen reading books, watching classic movies, and dreaming of being in a play. He is more quiet and introverted compared to his twin, but also intelligent and kind. His biggest dream is to attend Juilliard in NYC, and when Jackie joins the family, he finds even more inspiration through her memories of the Big Apple to go for his dreams.

Alex Walter

Alex is 16 years old and the third part of the love triangle on the show. Alex, unlike Cole, represents the "good guy" archetype and appears to be a very affectionate and outspoken person. He is your typical nerdy bookworm and gamer, which speaks to his tendency to be shy. Alex doesn't hide his attraction to Jackie when she first moves in, and he tries his best to make her feel at home whenever he can. Alex and Jackie quickly rush into a romantic relationship which turns the whole house upside down when past secrets suddenly arise. It's clear that Alex's feelings for Jackie are genuine, but his love is sometimes too over-the-top, and he struggles with feelings of inadequacy when compared to his brother, Cole.

Nathan Walter

Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis) is 14 years old and is the musician of the Walter family. He forms a quick bond with Jackie from the beginning when they start to jog together in the mornings. Like Alex and Danny, Nathan is more on the introverted side and likes to express his emotions through writing songs and playing the guitar. He later develops feelings for Jackie's friend Skylar Summerhill (Jaylan Evans), but has a hard time understanding Skylar's "on-and-off" feelings for him.

Jordan Walter

Jordan (Dean Petriw) is one of the youngest members of the Walter family. With very little screen time, it's hard to get to know Jordan's character in full, but his playful tendencies speak volumes about his personality. As an aspiring young filmmaker, Jordan is rarely without his camera and is seen busting out his video recorder to capture candid moments of his family members whenever he pleases.

Parker Walter

Nine-year-old, Parker (Alix West Lefler) is the only daughter of the Walter family. She looks up to Cole and likes to play football with him on the ranch. Parker seems to be very protective of her older brothers when Jackie moves in and becomes wary of the girl's intentions. Parker barely interacts with Jackie in the show until she finally warms to her in the end.

Benny Walter

Benny Walter (Lennix James) is the youngest Walter child at five years old. He only makes a handful of appearances in My Life with the Walter Boys, and therefore, little is known about his character. As a youngster, Benny seems to spend his time playing outside with Jordan or Parker.

Issac Garcia

16-year-old Issac Garcia (Isaac Arellanes) is not part of the Walter family by name, but he is their cousin. Issac is a bit of a mischief-maker at home. Jackie and Issac do not get along when she first arrives, and he pulls frequent pranks on her in the house with his brother, Lee (Myles Perez). Although he can come off as rude, Issac and his brother Lee relate to Jackie's family struggles. Jackie is separated from her last remaining family member: her uncle Richard (Alex Quijano). The Garcia brothers are also separated from their dad, who is deployed oversees.

Lee Garcia

Lee Garcia is the cousin to the Walter family and the younger brother of Issac. He is the same age as Jackie, but that doesn't stop him from being distant to her during her first weeks with the Walter family. A lot of his negativity stems from being separated from his father, although he gets along with all of his cousins without any problems.

My Life with the Walter Boys is available to watch on Netflix now!

