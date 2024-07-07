The Big Picture My Life with the Walter Boys enters pre-production for Season 2 after Season 1's success on Netflix.

The TV adaptation is based on Ali Novak's NYT bestselling Young Adult book of the same name.

Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025 with stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry set to return.

Fans of Netflix’s hit teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys have a lot to look forward to after an exciting update from the show’s writer and co-producer Tawnya Benavides Bhattacharya. Addressing fans via her X (formerly Twitter) page, Bhattacharya let fans know that the show has now entered pre-production on Season 2. Season 1 concluded in late 2023 with a renewal of the show’s second season coming shortly after. The series is a TV adaptation of award-winning author Ali Novak’s New York Times best-selling Young Adult book of the same name and was developed by Melanie Halsall. Season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys was a hit for Netflix, reaching number 1 on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV list, and landing in the Top 10 in 88 countries worldwide.

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), a recently orphaned teen from Manhattan, who has her world turned upside-down as she relocates to rural Colorado. Howard is taken in by the Walter family, a family that consists of seven sons and one daughter. Alongside Rodriguez, the series stars Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter, Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter, Johnny Link as Will Walter, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Hayley Young, and Jaylan Evans as Skylar. The series also stars Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter and Marc Blucas as George Walter, Jackie’s legal guardians.

What Can Fans Expect from Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys'?

Bhattacharya’s comment didn’t give fans too much detail concerning Season 2’s major plot points but certainly mirrored the excitement that many fans have for what is next for Jackie and the family. Bhattacharya’s post read: "Fans of #mylifewiththewalterboys - we're in pre-production! Just wanted to let you all know how excited everyone is to give you a S2!."

Although Bhattacharya kept her lips sealed on Season 2 spoilers, Rodriguez teased Jackie’s fate after the gripping finale with Teen Vogue in January 2023, saying: "Obviously, Jackie would have to come back to Colorado but what makes her come back? I don't even know. I've thought about so many different options." Details of a full cast for the upcoming season are currently under wraps, but Rodriguez, LaLonde, and Gentry are all currently expected to return.

In December 2023, series creator Melanie Halsall spoke with Netflix’s Tudum about the show’s renewal and her excitement for the upcoming series, saying, "I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season." She continued, "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys is expected to be released in 2025, with no confirmed release date yet. Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.

My Life with the Walter Boys Jackie Howard's life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys. Release Date December 7, 2023 Creator Ali Novak Developer Melanie Halsall Streaming Service(s) Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX