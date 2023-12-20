The Big Picture My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season due to its strong viewership numbers and the compelling story left to tell.

The cast members of the show received the news of the renewal with excitement and joy, as shown in a heartwarming video.

The second season will explore the aftermath of Jackie's decision to leave the ranch and delve into the future of the Walter family, leaving fans with much to anticipate.

My Life with the Walter Boys has gained an early renewal — the series has been ordered for a second season, the streamer has announced. Based on Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name, the young adult drama premiered earlier this month and has seen good viewership numbers and there’s a lot of story left to tell.

To mark the occasion, the streamer also released an adorable video of the central trio, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry, receiving the news. The video sees the trio on a call with creator Melanie Halsall (The Kissing Booth), who gives them the news, and their reactions are priceless. Their faces instantly lit up as they came together for a group hug. More of this warm and fuzzy chemistry will be seen in the next season for sure.

What to Expect From ‘My Life with the Walter Boys?’

The story follows a young girl Jackie (Rodriguez), who after losing her entire family in an accident comes to live with her mom’s best friend, Katherine, who has many children, on a ranch. As Jackie copes with her new life, she develops meaningful relationships with the family. Things take a turn when she finds her affection growing towards brothers Cole (LaLonde) and Alex (Gentry). The cliffhanger ending sees Jackie choosing herself over either of them and leaving the ranch with her uncle Richard.

A lot remains to unpack in this story: how will Cole cope with Jackie leaving, and how Jackie is going to cope with her torn feelings? The next season will also answer questions like the future of the Walter ranch – will the family be able to save it, will Tara and Richard reconnect, and more. So, fans have a lot to look forward to. The series isn’t a pathbreaker but is certainly a good watch in the genre and has all the right elements to get better.

The ensemble cast also includes Johnny Link as Will, Zoë Soul as his fiancée Hayley Young, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, and Connor Stanhope as Danny, while the Walter parents are played by Marc Blucas as George and Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine. Further rounding up the cast are Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard, Myles Perez as Lee Garcia, Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Garcia, Ashley Holliday as Tara, and many more.

My Life With The Walter Brothers is available on Netflix, but no release window is available for the second season. You can check out the cast's reaction below: