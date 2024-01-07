The Big Picture Tara's storyline in My Life With the Walter Boys feels out of place and unnecessary.

She lacks a strong connection to the central family and her storyline takes away from their development.

The show should focus more on the Walter family and other characters instead of Tara.

In My Life With the Walter Boys, Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) has her life flipped upside down after her parents and older sister die in a car accident, and she moves from New York City to a small town in rural Colorado. In Silver Falls, she finds a new home with her mother’s best friend Katherine (Suits’ Sarah Rafferty), who is basically a stranger to her, Katherine’s husband George (Marc Blucas), and their ten children — only one of whom doesn’t live in the house with them, as he’s older. Unsurprisingly, given the size of the Walter family, there are quite a few characters in this Netflix series and not enough time to thoroughly explore them all. However, there’s one character outside the family that receives quite a bit of unnecessary attention in the first season, even more than some of the Walter family members, that Season 2 needs to ditch: Tara Jacobs (Ashley Tavares).

Why Is Tara a Series Regular in ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’?

Introduced in the pilot episode of My Life With the Walter Boys, Tara Jacobs is Silver Falls High School’s resident Guidance Counselor, who is initially tasked with trying to help Jackie adjust to this small-town school from her school in New York (which was much better funded and had a larger selection of classes). However, she quickly begins to play a surprisingly big role in the first season — though relatively isolated with a story of her own, following her love life, which ultimately has nothing to do with the Walter family.

As such, it’s difficult to understand why Tara is a series regular in the first place. She’s a nice character, sure, but the show is supposed to be following Jackie and the Walter family. Throughout the first season of this teen drama, some of the Walter family members could have used more focus; there was not nearly enough of Katherine and George, to start, while Parker (Alix West Lefler), Benny (Lennix James), Jordan (Dean Petriw), Isaac (Isaac Arellanes), and Lee (Myles Perez) were basically background players.

Tara Has Little Connection to the Walter Family

Unlike her best friend Haley (Zoë Soul), who marries the Walters’ oldest boy Will (Johnny Link), Tara doesn’t have any real connection to the family outside of her work at the school. And yet, it’s Haley who feels like Tara’s best friend on the show, as Tara is a more prominent main character with more individual development and a story that she’s leading by herself. Considering the title is My Life With the Walter Boys, and Haley marries into the family by the end of the season, she should be the one in the spotlight more frequently, not Tara. Tara should feel like Haley’s best friend (not the other way around). While there would still room to focus on her (if the show wishes, though at this point we’re not sure that we do), it would need to be done in a more measured way that doesn’t feel like the plot of a separate show and doesn’t eat up time that could be spent on actually developing the Walter family and those in their lives.

The Focus on Tara Felt Wholly Out of Place

Simply put, nobody needed to see Tara’s relationship with fellow teacher Nikhil Choudry (Moheb Jindran) get so much focus throughout My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1. Love them or hate them, it doesn’t fit the show, which is clearly supposed to revolve around the Walter family and a teenage love triangle. Perhaps it was intentional to give the audience a breather from the Walters’ antics, but that’s not necessary with short, 10-episode seasons. (And if you don’t like the Walter family, why are you watching?)

The season finale then took this a step further by introducing a love triangle between Nikhil, Tara, and Jackie’s uncle Richard (Alex Quijano). But, again, why is Tara getting such a big story of her own that has nothing to do with the Walter family? Technically, Richard is Jackie’s family, which gives her the slightest inkling of a connection, but Richard isn’t a very interesting character. So, why are they wasting time on this plot?

‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Needs To Cut Back on Tara

Truthfully, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 needs to, at the very least, cut back on how often we see Tara. There’s no reason for Tara to be getting a major story of her own and a love triangle when the series is struggling to even properly develop the central love triangle between Alex (Ashby Gentry), Jackie, and Cole (Noah LaLonde) — and struggling with Jackie as an individual, too. Additionally, there are plenty of other characters we’d rather see getting this focus instead. Katherine and George, as we’ve said, because these two talented actors could be doing so much more. Many of the children could be doing more — especially Parker, as her struggle with being the sole girl surrounded by the Walter boys is actually interesting to watch and has a new layer to it with Jackie around.

Even outside the family, but in their close circle, we have some potentially intriguing characters that aren't being explored enough. Jackie’s friendship with Grace (Ellie O’Brien) and Skylar (Jaylan Evans) was hardly developed on-screen, which hurt Jackie’s individual growth and didn’t allow us to see enough of these characters — particularly Grace, as Skylar has his blossoming romance with Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis) that allowed for the character to shine on his own. We also have Alex’s best friend Kiley (Mya Lowe), who is harboring an inexplicable crush on Alex (that the series has yet to explain, considering Alex is one of those “nice guys” that should be avoided at all costs).

Regardless, the show would have more time going forward if it scales back on Tara’s story. She doesn’t need a fully fleshed-out individual arc and a love triangle of her own when half of the Walter family and the main character herself still need a lot of development. As such, My Life With the Walter Boys needs to re-examine and reduce Tara’s role on the show moving forward. There’s nothing here that is improving the story; if anything, it’s doing the opposite, feeling like something from a different show entirely.

