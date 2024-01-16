The Big Picture My Life With the Walter Boys shares similarities with The Summer I Turned Pretty, with both featuring love triangles and teenage girls navigating their feelings for two brothers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has a higher production value with a better exploration into characters compared to My Life with the Walter Boys.

The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on the relationships between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, while My Life With the Walter Boys has a larger ensemble cast.

My Life with the Walter Boys appears to be Netflix's answer to Prime Video's beach-brothers, love triangle series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The Wattpad-to-screen adaption tells the story of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), a New York City high schooler who suddenly loses her entire family to a tragic car accident. Soon after, she moves to rural Colorado and is taken in by her mother's best friend's family. Living under the roof with seven boys, Jackie becomes romantically entangled with two of the Walter boys, turning her life upside down. The Summer I Turned Pretty shares a similar plot in heart and rhythm, but instead of the Rocky Mountains backdrop, the show revolves around a fictional "Cousins Beach" where the main character, Belly (Lola Tung), develops feelings for the two brothers she grew up with.

Based on Ali Novak's original 2012 book, My Life With the Walter Boys drew millions of viewers in its first four days on Netflix, with critics, fans, and the showrunner, Melanie Halsall, agreeing the show shares distinct similarities to Belly's story. The Summer I Turned Pretty novel, written by Jenny Han, was released years before Novak's Wattpad story and has since gained a strong worldwide following. While the Walter Boys tries to add a fresh flare to compete with Amazon’s ongoing, coming-of-age romance (Summer Season 3 is already in the works), it's undeniable that the cheeky, teen drama borrows more than just a few boys from Han's popular trilogy.

My Life with the Walter Boys Jackie Howard's life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys. Release Date December 7, 2023 Creator Ali Novak Cast Sarah Rafferty , Alisha Newton , Nikki Rodriguez , Ashby Gentry , Corey Fogelmanis , Noah LaLonde Genres Drama Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Belly Is Relatable, Even If She Makes Mistakes When It Comes to Love

It's no wonder Belly's story is a major hit on screen and on paper. Belly, a sweet and bubbly teenager, is a character most young ladies can relate to. The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty shows Belly, barely 16, as she navigates her changing body and the effects her "glow up" has on those around her — particularly with her childhood best friends Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Though Belly has grown up with her mother's best friend's sons every summer, she is still innocent in the world of dating and understanding her feelings for her longtime crush on Conrad. Afraid of rejection, Belly tries to avoid her crush on Conrad, when she quickly rushes into a "situationship" with an old classmate, Cam (David Iacono).

Only after Belly realizes she cannot shelve away her feelings does she leap into the next unexplored territory. Belly shares her first kiss with Conrad's brother, Jeremiah, making him believe that she wants to be more than just friends with him. Although Belly's character becomes progressively unlikable as she continues to make immature and selfish decisions with Conrad and Jeremiah, her actions are not unpredictable for her age. Teenagers need to make mistakes in love to recognize what they want in the long run.

Jackie Emulates Belly When She Gets Romantically Involved With Both Brothers

Image via Netflix

Then we have Jackie Howard in My Life with the Walter Boys. Here we have a grieving teenage daughter who is thrown into a house full of raging, hormonal boys. Jackie, similar to Belly, moves into her mother's best friend's house and is welcomed as one of their own. Fairly new to the dating scene, Jackie — an overachieving college candidate — cannot help but feel attracted to the two cutest boys on the ranch.

The show gives little information regarding Jackie's previous dating experience. However, Jackie seems to be confident and knowledgeable enough to jump right into a relationship with Alex (Ashby Gentry) when the opportunity arises. Although Jackie is clearly sexually attracted to the hot, bad boy Walter son, Cole (Noah LaLonde), she pushes aside her temptations as a way to avoid being one of the girls who falls for the "Cole effect".

Just like Belly, Jackie unknowingly manipulates both brothers into believing they have a fighting chance to win her over. Instead of thinking rationally, the girls' indecisiveness ignites a brotherly brawl in their families, tearing their bonds apart. In the end, Jackie cheats on Alex and gives in to her feelings for Cole, willingly kisses him, and then running away to New York — leaving both brothers heartbroken.

As for Belly, she kisses Conrad (this is after sharing multiple intimate moments with his sweet brother) at the end of Season 1. It's evident that the two shows share the conventional, teen-drama trope of the main protagonist choosing the "bad boy" brother instead of the "good guy". And, although Belly kisses Jeremiah at the end of Season 2, it's clear that she still has feelings for the older brother. But when it comes to shows like this, it isn't exactly off-base to bring in a cinematic love triangle.

What Are the Differences Between 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and 'My Life with the Walter Boys'?

Close

One drastic difference between My Life with the Walter Boys and The Summer I Turned Pretty is the production value. With a higher budget, Summer stands out for its majestic beach setting. There is a glossy refinement to Summer, taking us into the beachy and carefree world of Cousins where everything is manicured and sun-bleached. The summer season becomes pivotal, making the time the kids spend together a magical and ephemeral time. In contrast, the ranch in Walter Boys feels somewhat generic, and although characters go on horseback rides and do chores around the house, it doesn't feel like there's anything special about the ranch itself.

Both shows have an impressive cast list, but Walter Boys barely has time for viewers to get to know them. There are far too many characters (and Walter boys) for any of them to be well-developed. The Summer I Turned Pretty starts off by explaining the tender relationships Belly already has with Cole and Jeremiah, making their story more genuine. The series is able to flesh out the friendship between Belly's mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and her best friend, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) — their friendship ties the children together.

In Jackie's case, she never had the time to get to know her mother's best friend before moving into the house, making her a stranger to everyone in the household. Jackie does end up making a few friends at school, but they don't feel significant. They characters aren't given enough depth for us to see them as anything more than "Jackie's friends." There's so many characters that we barely even have time to get into Jackie's headspace before we're meeting yet another Walter boy.

'My Life With the Walter Boys' Stands Out By Exploring Stories Outside of the Love Triangle

Image via Prime Video

Despite Walter Boys being a lower-budget production fueled by stereotypical teen school drama, Season 1 sets itself apart from the summer romance in Belly's world by focusing on the storylines of the whole Walter family. It's not just Jackie's story being told, it's the narrative of the small Colorado town and the importance of connectivity. Even after the death of a major character in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, the story still largely revolves around Belly's wavering feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah. My Life with the Walter Boys and The Summer I Turned Pretty may seem similar, and they certainly do dance around in the same topics when it comes to teen dramas, but both have their own unique aspects that makes their shows worthy of watching.

My Life With the Walter Boys is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix