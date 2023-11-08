The Big Picture Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys adaptation has finally recieved a release date of December 7th.

The first trailer for the new series promises a heartfelt romantic-comedy with a healthy dose of coming-of-age angst.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by the same name, written by Ali Novak.

Netflix unveiled today a trailer for its upcoming series My Life With the Walter Boys. The romantic comedy show centers around 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who is forced to move from New York to Colorado after losing her family in a tragic accident. Based on the best-selling novel by author Ali Novak, the ten-episode series is set to premiere on December 7.

Even though at first glance it may seem like My Life With the Walter Boys is a commonplace story, the coming-of-age series has its own little twist that makes us curious to check it out. After her family’s accident, Jackie is taken in by her mother’s best friend – a woman who is raising 10 kids. Yes, you read that right. Ten. The amount of new faces that Jackie will have to deal with will be enough to lay the foundation for every kind of relationship, which in turn makes it possible for the series to be heartwarming, inventive, and basically go in whatever direction that showrunner Melanie Halsall (Dog Loves Books) wants it to go, and her creativity allows it.

'My Life With The Walter Boys' Will Offer Teen and Millennial Heartthrobs

However, as a teen romance, My Life With the Walter Boys couldn’t ignore the heartache and overflowing passion of these types of characters, which means that viewers who yearn for a good old love triangle will be served as well. The trailer already makes it clear that Jackie’s heart will be divided between two Walter boys: reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde).

For the millennials out there, My Life With the Walter Boys also has some surprises in store. Behind the camera, the series has as one of its slate of directors none other than Jason Priestley – the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum comes full circle with the teen series. In the cast, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan-favorite Marc Blucas plays Jackie’s adoptive father George.

Should My Life With the Walter Boys manage to strike a chord with Netflix subscribers, the streamer might have another precious product in its catalog. Slice-of-life series have been performing incredibly well with a huge slate of viewers who just want to kick back, relax and watch something that isn’t too dense but feels wholesome, especially with hit series like Virgin River, Ginny and Georgia and Sweet Magnolias.

Netflix premieres My Life With the Walter Boys on December 7. You can watch the trailer below: