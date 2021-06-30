Netflix has announced the cast, release date, and synopsis for My Little Pony: A New Generation. The latest film about the ponyverse stars Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny Starscout), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy Moonbow), and James Marsden (Hitch Trailblazer).
Also rounding out the cast of the new Netflix animated film is Sofia Carson (Pipp Petals), Liza Koshy (Zipp Storm), Ken Jeong (Sprout), Elizabeth Perkins (Phyllis), Jane Krakowski (Queen Haven), Phil LaMarr (Alphabittle), and Michael McKean (Argyle).
My Little Pony: A New Generation stars Sunny, who is trying to bring the magic back to the land of Equestria. The film is directed by Robert Cullen (Transformers: Cyberverse), José L. Ucha (Invizimals), and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. This new film will be set years after the events of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.
My Little Pony: A New Generation comes to Netflix on September 24. Check out the synopsis for My Little Pony: A New Generation and full cast announcement graphic below.
The unimaginable has happened...Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.
