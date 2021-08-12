The latest tale from 'My Little Pony' comes to Netflix on September 24.

The official trailer and poster for Netflix’s upcoming My Little Pony: A New Generation have been released, and there’s trouble in Equestria. The trailer shows the journey of a pony and a unicorn teaming up in their journey to bring magic back to the land of Equestria.

My Little Pony: A New Generation follows these adventures as ponies, unicorns and pegasi gather together in order to find magic, fun, and friendship. In this first trailer, we see puffy bunnies, a spirited game of a game that looks like Dance Dance Revolution, and of course, plenty of glitter. But the trailer also shows how the worlds of these different creatures have splintered, and how this new band of friends is looking to fix that division.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ Netflix Film Reveals Release Date and Cast

My Little Pony: A New Generation features a voice cast that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr, and Michael McKean.

My Little Pony: A New Generation comes to Netflix on September 24. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for My Little Pony: A New Generation below:

The unimaginable has happened...Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer Has Molly Shannon as the New Star of the Family 'The Other Two' starts streaming on August 26th only on HBO Max.

Read Next