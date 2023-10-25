My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic aired in 2010 as a reboot of Hasbro's My Little Pony franchise. It follows the adventures of the unicorn Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) as she studies the magic of friendship with her five friends. While initially confined to small slice-of-life adventures, they sometimes had to save the land of Equestria from dangerous threats.

The show lasted for nine seasons between 2010 and 2019 and cultivated a strong and devoted fandom of fans who grew alongside the characters. This is because of the amount of care and quality that went into the show, from its relatable characters, good moral lessons, bright animation, and catchy songs. Two hundred twenty-one episodes were produced, and while most are quite good, fans on IMDb have voted, determining the best episode from each season.

9 "The Cutie Mark Chronicles"

Season 1, Episode 23

IMDb Score 8.9

After once again failing to earn their Cute Marks, Apple Bloom (Michelle Creber), Sweetie Belle (Claire Corlett), and Scootaloo (Madeleine Peters) decide to ask Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball) how she got hers. On the way to find her, they run into Twilight and her four other friends. Each gives a recount of how they got their Cute Marks, which helped them determine their lifelong special talent.

"The Cutie Mark Chronicles" explores the backstories of the six main characters and gives insight into how they became the ponies they are today. It shows kids that adults also struggled with their futures when they were young and that there's no one solution to life's many unexpected problems. The fact that Rainbow Dash's Sonic Rainboom inspires the main six characters links them with an air of destiny. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic season 1 is among the show's best, and this episode proves it.

8 "A Canterlot Wedding Part 2"

Season 2, Episode 26

IMDb Score 9.2

Trapped in the caves underneath Canterlot, Twilight finds her brother's fiancé, Princess Cadence (Britt McKillip), who has been replaced by an imposter. They expose the fake, who reveals herself as the Changeling Queen, Chrysalis (Kathleen Barr). As Shining Armor's (Andrew Francis) shield protecting the city of Canterlot fails, Chrysalis' Changeling army prepares to invade.

Unlike the season one finale, "A Canterlot Wedding" raised the bar with new characters and a mystery plot that culminated in fun action scenes. The animation is a step up from season one, such as when Chrysalis reveals herself and the main six's battle against the Changelings. There are also a number of terrific songs, including "This Day Aria," which is as good as the best Disney villain songs.

7 "Sleepless in Ponyville"

Season 3, Episode 6

IMDb Score 8.5

In order to grow closer to Rainbow Dash, Scootaloo joins her, Apple Bloom, Sweetie Belle, Applejack (Ashleigh Ball), and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain) on a camping trip. At night, Rainbow Dash tells the girls scary stories, which Scootaloo braves to impress her. When she tries to go to sleep, she is plagued by nightmares.

"Sleepless in Ponyville" is a brilliant episode about facing one's fears. This lesson also further develops Scootaloo and Rainbow Dash's relationship, changing it from fan and idol to surrogate sisters. Princess Luna (also voiced by Tabitha St. Germain) also gets some needed development and begins her role as the guardian of ponys' dreams.

6 "Twilight's Kingdom Part 2"

Season 4, Episode 26

IMDb Score 9.2

Lord Tirek (Mark Acheson) has escaped from his imprisonment and is stealing all the magic in Equestria. To slow him down, Princess Celestia (Nicole Oliver), Luna, and Cadence transfer their magic to Twilight. As she tries to control all this power, Tirek makes his way to Ponyville and captures her friends.

There is so much to love about "Twilight's Kingdom Part 2,! to the point where all season finales that followed live in its shadow. It upped the stakes with a terrific new villain and one of the best fight scenes in any show animated with Flash. The ending is a little convenient, but it effectively ties up the season-long arc while showing hints of what will come in season five. Friendship Is Magic didn't always have the best season finales, but "Twilight's Kingdom Part 2" is so good that it single-handedly elevates the show's status.

5 "Crusaders of the Lost Mark"

Season 5, Episode 18

IMDb Score 9.2

The Cutie Mark Crusaders agree to help their classmate, Pipsqueak (William Lawrenson and Graham Verchere​​​​​), run for class president. Their campaign is so successful that he defeats the school's queen bee, Diamond Tiara (Chantal Strand), much to the disapproval of her mother, Spoiled Rich (Chantal Strand). Despite Diamond Tiara's past actions, the Crusaders offer her some kindness.

"Crusaders of the Lost Mark" is an ambitious episode, and while at times it can feel a little rushed, it does a great job achieving its goals. Diamond Tiara receives a good level of empathy when her family situation comes to light, showing that, sometimes, bullies act as they do because of outside forces. The Cutie Mark Crusaders also get their cutie marks, which remains one of the most memorable moments in the show.

4 "The Saddle Row Review"

Season 6, Episode 9

IMDb Score 8.7

Rarity has opened a new boutique in Manehatten, and her friends help her prepare for its opening. However, they must overcome numerous obstacles, including raccoons, overbearing landlords, and a rave upstairs. Each pony recounts these tribulations to a journalist covering the opening for the local paper.

"The Saddle Row Review" is one of Friendship is Magic's more ambitiously structured episodes, being told through flashbacks and cutaways to the interviews. This creative choice offers several chances for humor, which the writers and animators take advantage of through background jokes, juxtapositions, and a running gag involving spoons. The message is also pretty solid and encourages people to do things how they think is best rather than trying to imitate someone else. Creativity and heart are among the main reasons why Friendship Is Magic is among the 21st century's best animated shows, and "The Saddle Row Review" has them in spades.

3 "The Perfect Pear"

Season 7, Episode 13

IMDb Score 9.5

When Apple Bloom is given a free jar of pear jam from an elderly stallion named Grand Pear (William Shatner), Applejack tells her that the Apples and Pears have a feud. With their brother, Big McIntosh (Peter New), they set out to learn the origin of the feud. Along the way, they learn the story of how their parents met and fell in love.

"The Perfect Pear" is a sweet love story that gives some closure to the longstanding mystery regarding the Apple parents. The stories are told via town ponies who knew them, which reminds audiences of the impact an individual can have on the lives of those around them. Shatner does a great job as Grand Pear, voicing him as a stubborn and proud individual in his youth and a more reserved, contemplative elder in the present. Celebrities voicing animated characters is nothing new, but Shatner loses himself in the role, resulting in a more impressive performance.

2 "Sounds of Silence"

Season 8, Episode 23

IMDb Score 9.1

Applejack and Fluttershy (Andrea Libman) are tasked with solving a friendship problem in the village of the elusive Kirin. Upon arriving, they find that the Kirin are mute and emotionless. This forces Applejack and Fluttershy to split up and search for clues to decide how to fix the situation.

This episode has a little bit of everything: exploring a new location, expanding on the lore, a catchy song, and a great moral. The Kirin situation was ultimately caused by a failure to communicate and control their anger, leading to drastic measures to ensure they never become destructive again. "Sounds of Silence" shows avoiding expression to avoid anger is never the solution; instead, everyone must learn how to manage it like any other emotion.

1 "The Last Problem"

Season 9, Episode 26

IMDb Score 9.3

Set in the distant future, "The Last Problem" shows Twilight has succeeded Princess Celestia and Luna as the ruler of Equestria. One day, her student, Luster Dawn (Sabrina Pitre), questions why it's so important to study friendship when Twilight hardly sees her own friends. To ease her worry, Twilight tells Luster about the day of her coronation.

"The Last Problem" is among the all-time great cartoon finales. It had the arduous task of wrapping the show's many character arcs satisfyingly, and for the most part, it worked. The future versions of the main six feel like logical conclusions to their stories, especially Twilight taking on an apprentice of her own. The flashback scenes are also pretty good, showing how the bonds of friendship change with time but rarely break.

