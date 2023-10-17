One of the biggest shows of the 2010s was My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. It followed the adventures of six ponies from the land of Equestria: Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong), Applejack (Ashleigh Ball), Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball), Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman), Fluttershy (Andrea Libman), and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain). Together, they discover the magic of friendship and solve various problems across Equestria and its neighboring lands.

The show blew all expectations thanks to its strong writing, colorful animation, memorable characters, and catchy songs. It ran for nine seasons overall and developed a passionate fanbase primarily of older viewers. Every season is special and acclaimed, although some are undeniably better than others.

9 Season 8

Having saved Equestria several times, Twilight opens a school where creatures from across the world can learn the values of friendship alongside ponies. Though supported by Princess Celestia (Nicole Oliver) and Luna (Tabitha St. Germain), it is opposed by the xenophobic Chancellor Neighsay (Maurice LaMarche). The main six face new challenges as teachers but do their best to promote camaraderie among their students.

The penultimate season had a lot of good ideas, such as introducing non-pony characters and expanding on their cultures. However, it also introduced too many new characters at once and regressed the writing for the established characters. The school is good in theory, but the execution contradicts many of the show's established rules regarding friendship.

8 Season 6

Starlight Glimmer (Kelly Sheridan) is among television's best villains-turned-heroes. Season 6 sees her becoming Twilight's apprentice and questioning if she can leave her past behind. Fortunately, she rekindles an old relationship with her childhood friend, Sunburst (Ian Hanlin), and makes a new friend in fellow former villain Trixie (Kathleen Barr). Meanwhile, new troubles in Equestria include the birth of an Alicorn with uncontrollable magic, a renegade Changeling, and the choosing of a new Dragon Lord.

Season six has a lot of fun episodes and introduces many memorable characters. However, this comes at the expense of the main six, as shown in the finale, where Starlight leads several old and new characters to save them. As for Starlight, her redemption wasn't handled the best, leading to a divide among the fans regarding her character post-villainy.

7 Season 9

Celestia and Luna are preparing to step down as leaders of Equestria so Twilight can succeed them. As they slowly prepare her for leadership, an ancient villain named Grogar (Doc Harris) returns to Equestria. He unites previous villains, Queen Chrysalis (Kathleen Barr), Lord Tirek (Mark Acheson), and Cozy Glow (Sunni Westbrook), to retrieve a magic artifact and defeat Twilight.

Season 9 did its best to wrap up as many hanging threads as possible. Sometimes, it stumbled, but the improved animation style, villain story, and some fun episodes make up for the lackluster ones. The ending also offers a satisfactory culmination of Twilight's arc.

6 Season 7

Following Starlight, Trixie, Discord (John de Lancy), and Thorax's (Kyle Rideout) triumph over Queen Chrysalis, Equestria adjusts to this new state of normalcy. The reformed Changelings struggle to adapt to a life of giving love instead of taking it, and several friend groups learn the importance of compromise. The main six also begin investigating legends about fabled Equestrian heroes that might be more real than they thought.

Season seven is a mixed bag, with an almost equal amount of good and average episodes. The exploration of Equestria's myths was well handled, giving the fans lots of lore to chew on and a decent finale. The best episode would be "The Perfect Pair," where Applejack and her siblings learn how their parents met.

5 Season 3

After saving the newly returned Crystal Empire from the evil King Sombra (Big Jim Miller and Alvin Sanders), Twilight and her friends face new challenges as they learn to tackle responsibility. Rainbow Dash takes the next step towards achieving her dream, Applejack tries to host the perfect family reunion, and old foes return for a second round. The season culminates with Twilight proving herself worthy to become an Alicorn and Equestria's princess of Magic.

The status quo was rocked hard by season three. Along with Twilight becoming an Alicorn princess, the chaotic Discord was reformed, and the Crystal Empire provided a new location for the characters to explore. Sadly, it's weighed down due to being the shortest season, its rushed finale, and one of the worst Spike episodes of the entire show.

4 Season 1

Upon learning of the return of the evil Nightmare Moon, Twilight and her assistant, Spike (Cathy Weseluck), head to Ponyville to seek the Elements of Harmony. She unlocks their power with the help of five local ponies, restoring Princess Luna and saving the day. Twilight then decides to remain in Ponyville to study the magic of friendship with her new friends.

The first season is fun to look back on, thanks to its slice-of-life feel and lack of grand multi-episode villain stories. It slowly feeds the audience information about the world while presenting humorous situations for the characters to overcome. Almost every season after it improves on writing and animation, but that's mainly because they had a solid foundation.

3 Season 5

With her new Cutie Map, Twilight can be informed when a friendship problem needs solving anywhere in Equestria and who is best suited for it. Their first mission takes them to a cult town run by the cutie-mark-hating Starlight Glimmer. Though they're able to break her hold on the town, Starlight escapes and plans a bid to get revenge on the main six.

Starlight Glimmer is the highlight of this season, serving as a unique antagonist with a unique goal and whose redemption would play heavily into later seasons. Many episodes this season also focused on more serious topics, including guilt, loss, jealousy, and patching up broken relationships. Then there's "Slice of Life," an episode that pokes fun at the show's fandom without seeming mean-spirited.

2 Season 4

In order to save the Tree of Harmony, the main six give up their Elements of Harmony but are gifted a box with six keyholes in return. As they continue to study the magic of friendship, they encounter personalized problems that give them a special item to serve as the keys. Twilight also struggles to accept her place as the Princess of Magic, made harder when a magic-draining villain named Tirek escapes his imprisonment.

Season four was a great mix of life lessons, hilarious comedy, and interesting stories. It introduced a number of new, popular side characters, including the party pony Cheese Sandwich (Weird Al Yankovic), Pinkie's sister, Maud (Ingrid Nilson), and Rarity's assistant, Coco Pommel (Cathy Weseluck). Its finale is regarded as one of the best in the show, thanks to the serious threat Tirek poses and his surprisingly well-crafted fight with Twilight.

1 Season 2

To take the pressure off of Twilight, Princess Celestia decrees that any of the main six can send her a friendship report when they learn a lesson. This opens up new possibilities for reports, including Rarity's interaction with her sister, Applejack's business feuds, and Pinkie Pie learning how to babysit. Amidst these small-town problems, dark forces like Discord, the spirit of chaos, and Queen Chrysalis of the Changelings threaten Equestria.

Season two took everything that worked in season one and expanded on it tenfold, making My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic one of the 21st century's greatest animated shows. It introduced some of the show's best villains and catchiest songs, and expanding the focus on other characters besides Twilight freed the show from constantly being fixed on her. Many of its in-between episodes focused on important issues for the target demographic, including social anxiety, over-worrying, and fear of exclusion.

