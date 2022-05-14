Netflix released today the trailer for an upcoming animated special that sets up the next season of My Little Pony. In My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, magic has returned to the land of Equestria, and the “mane” five are excited to use it. However, not everyone knows how to handle magic, which calls for an exciting event to showcase what their powers can really accomplish. The special is set to premiere in a couple of weeks.

The trailer reveals that My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will reproduce the stunning-looking 3D animation that was used in the last movie My Little Pony: A New Generation, and makes Maritime Bay look even more majestic. In the 44-minute special, we’ll see ponies everywhere struggling to use magic powers, which will make for funny and chaotic moments. This prompts certain inhabitants to wish magic had never returned.

But as Sunny Starscout says, how can someone not love magic? So, she enlists the help of Hitch, Pipp, Zipp, and Izzy to prepare Maritime Bay Day – the city’s annual festival – to put on a magic show that will convince everyone that magic is good. No, better than good: Awesome! Then it’s "ponies unite!" time with lots of action, glitter, dancing, and music... until magic gets threatened again, of course. But before this little hiccup, kids have a lot of colorful and joyful moments to enjoy for sure.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up on Her Evolution from 'High School Musical' to the "Dark and Weird" Roles She Always Wanted to 'My Little Pony'

My Little Pony is a mega-franchise that spans across all media. The gigantic fanbase is ever-expanding, and it even includes adult men who call themselves “bronies” (yes, it's real, look it up). My Little Pony: Make Your Mark is developed for television by Gillian Berrow, who has written several spin-off series of the franchise, as well as the previous Netflix movie. The main voice cast features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Jenna Warren (Kody Kapow!), JJ Gerber (Monster Pack), Ana Sani (The Boys), AJ Bridel (Odd Squad), and Bahia Watson (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Along with the trailer, Netflix released an extensive and detailed synopsis which you can check out here:

Months after magic has returned to Equestria, Sunny Starscout and her new pony friends are excited to celebrate their new lives on Maretime Bay Day! But while their group may have adjusted to magic’s return, plenty of Unicorns and Pegasi are still having trouble mastering their powers, frustrating the non-magical Earth Ponies who wish to return to how things were before. This division worries Zipp, who notices that the Unity Crystals have begun glitching, disrupting magic for everyone. Zipp begins investigating, discovering the glitches seem to be happening more and more, their chaos further dividing the ponies of Maretime Bay. She tries to convince her friends that the Unity Crystals are acting strange, but they think she’s worrying over nothing and don’t believe her. That is, until they witness a Pegasus falling out of the sky onto an Earth Pony themselves. This spurs outrage from the Earth Ponies, who threaten to boycott Maretime Bay Day if the town isn’t made a magic-free zone. Now on her side, Zipp explains to her friends her discovery that magic is glitching when ponies aren’t treating each other with kindness. Their mission now is to throw such an amazing Bay Day that everypony comes together in harmony to stabilize magic again. But as the Earth Ponies air their frustrations with the inclusion of Pegasi and Unicorns in a holiday they see as their own, the glitches escalate, bringing about a massive magical storm that threatens to swallow the town. In the end, it’s only the power of Sunny and her friends working together that saves the day. As magic stabilizes, the Earth Ponies discover they now too have powers! Feeling included and having seen the error of their ways, they apologize and come together with the Unicorns and Pegasi in harmony to celebrate the rest of Maretime Bay Day together.

Netflix premieres My Little Pony: Make Your Mark on May 26. The main series is set to debut in September. You can watch the trailer below:

How 'Breaking Bad's "Fly" Episode Took the Show Back to Its Roots

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (598 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe