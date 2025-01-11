The winnings are huge, and although the homes are usually not extravagant, they are perfect. On My Lottery Dream Home on HGTV, David Bromstad takes home buyers who have won the lottery and guides them towards their dream house. Unlike some real estate reality television shows, the homes are not big mansions that cost millions of dollars; instead, the homes on My Lottery Dream Home are reasonable and realistic. Bromstad adds so much to My Lottery Dream Home with his genuine joy and ability to show each buyer precisely what they want. My Lottery Dream Home with David Bromstad is a must-watch.

David Bromstad has been on HGTV since 2006 when he became the first winner of Design Star and was given his own show, Color Splash. He later hosted Design Star, which ended in 2013. Of the winners of Design Star, Bromstad had the longest-running show, with Color Splash airing for eleven seasons. As his tattoo addiction grows, so do his years on HGTV, where Bromstad’s bright personality and even brighter designs made him a star. Now, Bromstad has brought his joyful talents to My Lottery Dream Home, which began in 2015.

‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Has More Realistic Homes Than Some HGTV Shows

One of the things that makes My Lottery Dream Home different from many other HGTV shows is that the buyers have often never been wealthy. Some HGTV series have guests shelling out millions like it is nothing, like the clients on Windy City Rehab. Other real estate shows, such as House Hunters, have home buyers going out and purchasing homes for millions of dollars without blinking an eye. Still, My Lottery Dream Home has buyers who often spend significantly less. My Lottery Dream Home takes people who never thought they would be rich enough to afford a lovely big house but suddenly come into a large sum of money. The people on the show are always humble, and Bromstad’s joy for them is clear and genuine.

Once buyers on My Lottery Dream Home come into money unexpectedly, they spend a small portion or add it to their initial budget to purchase a home. Because the buyers are trying to save their new money, sometimes for renovations, the homes are frequently at more realistic prices than other HGTV shows. Many homes cost around $300,000, which seems steep but is nothing compared to House Hunters, where the homes have begun to stretch into the millions. Some homes are expensive, but more often than not, they are reasonable. The first episode of the first season saw a couple who won $180 million and wanted to buy a home worth between $1.5 and $2.5 million. The lottery is unpredictable, but every winner is just happy to be able to afford a home. The humble and realistic buyers on My Lottery Dream Home do not ask for much or complain when a home is imperfect, making the show much more enjoyable.

David Bromstad Is the Real Treat of My Lottery Dream Home