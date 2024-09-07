My Man Godfrey is an iconic 1936 screwball comedy stylishly directed by Gregory La Cava. The classic comedy stars William Powell and Carole Lombard as Godfrey and Irene, whose dazzling timing and sizzling chemistry captivated the screen. The snappy, fast-paced satire about the eccentricities of the rich, which enjoys a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The “Screwball” sub-genre was a zany romantic comedy farce that became popular in the 1930s with Platinum Blonde (1931) and ran its course by the end of the 40s with I Was A Male War Bride (1949). It was characterized by rapid action and dialogue, a preoccupation with the foibles of the rich, and satirical commentaries on romance, marriage, divorce, cohabitation, celebrity, politics, social inequity, petty crime, journalism, and the military. It was born as a response to the misery of the Great Depression and killed by the traumas of World War II. My Man Godfrey remains one of the genre's definitive examples.

What Is ‘My Man Godfrey’ About?

Image via Universal Pictures

The movie begins with a slow pan (establishing both the setting and central conflict of the film) from luxury high-rise apartments, past the skyline of New York, zeroing in on a lone figure sitting by a fire in a Hooverville — a makeshift encampment for the unhoused named after President Herbert Hoover — amid piles of garbage by the city dump and the foul-smelling riverfront. The lone figure is Godfrey Smith (Powell), bearded, disheveled, and surrounded by other homeless men. A luxury car pulls up to the encampment and stops. Wealthy Irene (Lombard) and her older sister Cornelia Bullock (Gail Patrick), clad in furs, gowns, and jewels, step out of the car gingerly and approach the startled men. Cornelia offers Godfrey five dollars to follow her to a party at the Waldorf Hotel. When he asks why, she explains she is part of a scavenger hunt, and she is looking for a “forgotten man” (a homeless man, particularly a homeless World War I veteran).

Insulted by her insensitivity, Godfrey causes Cornelia to fall into an ash heap, and she storms off. Her sister Irene stays and apologizes to Godfrey, who starts a conversation. Irene admits, “You know, I’ve decided I don’t want to play games with human beings as objects. It’s sort of sordid when you think about it.” Godfrey decides to help Irene win the scavenger hunt and beat Cornelia, which they do. Overjoyed to have bested her spoiled sister, Irene offers to do something in return for Godfrey and he asks for a job. She says that their butler has just quit and offers him the job. Much to the shock and chagrin of Cornelia and their mother, Alexandra (Alice Brady), he accepts and arrives the next day clean-shaven and fitted out as a proper butler. He quickly begins adjusting to and dealing with the eccentric family’s quirks with impeccable style and professionalism.

The complications begin when Irene takes one look at Godfrey, newly cleaned and dressed, and becomes immediately infatuated, declaring, “You're the cutest thing I've ever seen!” She decides to adopt him as her protégé. Godfrey spends most of the movie resisting Irene’s increasingly ridiculous, desperate, and repeated best efforts to woo him. The complex plot continues with a series of funny reversals, surprises, and twists on its way to an unlikely happy-ever-after ending.

‘My Man Godfrey’ Is Still Relevant Today

Close

The film wastes no time establishing its primary subject matter by taking a magnifying glass to the concerns of the wealthy and the poor. The contrast between Godfrey, Irene, and her family could not be more immediately striking. Today, the story remains relevant. Sadly, the human condition hasn’t changed so much over time. However, the secret to My Man Godfrey's success is, first and foremost, the writing by Morrie Ryskind and Eric Hatch (from his novel), without which nothing else could have happened. The laugh lines come one after another in rapid succession for much of the first act, hooking the viewer. Once the film gets going, the highlight comes when Godfrey explains to Irene why he is not husband material for her, sharing his larger vision for his future as they wash dishes together. He is very loving and warm, and the scene comes off as a father giving loving advice to a beloved daughter.

Though a screwball comedy, the movie does not shy away from its more serious themes. It reminds us that social status is often a matter of luck, with money and circumstance being the key dividers between people who are otherwise the same. For Godfrey, the difference is having a job, and he is immediately good at this one. He expresses his gratitude and satisfaction in the simple act of doing his work well — cliché, but true.

Finally, while the film is a comedy, it also touches on themes of obsession and harassment; the difference from more serious portrayals of the subject matter lies in the tone. Irene’s charmingly scatterbrained demeanor softens her actions, making them seem less threatening. Her wealth also plays a role, and Lombard’s innate and unmistakable intelligence makes it hard to see her as truly unstable. We accept the comedic elements because her performance is so endearingly cute and funny.

‘My Man Godfrey’ Scored Nominations in the Four Major Acting Categories at the Oscars

Image via Universal Pictures

Much of the success of My Man Godfrey is because of its superlative ensemble cast. At the heart of the picture is the vivacious Carole Lombard, joyously natural and funny. Powell is right behind her, at his best, in a wonderfully straight role. Still, his comic reactions to the funny business around him are a masterclass: arched eyebrows, beautifully timed pauses, deadpan embarrassment, studied disinterest, and delightfully dry sarcasm. Powell and Eugene Pallette (The Adventures of Robin Hood) as Mr. Bullock — the paterfamilias — are the calm centers of the household storm.

Alice Brady is perfect as the mother, an older, even more frenetic, version of Lombard herself. Gail Patrick, as Cornelia, is glamorous, brunette, spoiled, wicked, and has a marvelous arc, finally contrite at the end. The square-faced straight man, Alan Mowbray, serves his purpose as a friend from Godfrey’s past, allowing us to hear Godfrey speak freely and fill in his mysterious background. Jean Dixon is dryly wonderful as Molly, the impervious wisecracking maid. Perfect comic types like veterans Franklin Pangborn (Flying Down To Rio) and Grady Sutton (The Bank Dick) make delightful appearances in minor roles. Lombard, Powell, Brady, and Mischa Auer were all nominated for acting Oscars; this was the first time a single movie was nominated in all four top acting categories.

Behind the camera, Gregory LaCava (Stage Door) delivered a movie with style, pace, and, believe it or not, perfect understatement. Ted Tetlaff’s photography shimmers and flatters while Charles Previn’s music becomes part of the storytelling. All of these allow My Man Godfrey to age like fine wine, rather than decomposing. Still funny, still sweet, still relevant, and still moving.

My Man Godfrey is currently available to stream on Hoopla in the U.S.

WATCH ON HOOPLA