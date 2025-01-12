Sanrio has long been a staple of Japanese popular culture, notably known for always integrating kawaii into its brand. The entertainment company extends from toys, video games, television shows, and more. With hundreds of cute and iconic characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Gudetama, Aggretsuko, and Keroppi, there are certainly a million ways to utilize the brand in different forms of media, proving that Sanrio's charm has never dwindled — not even in the slightest. And now, adding to its growing slate of Japanese offerings, Netflix has ordered a stop-motion series based on beloved Sanrio characters, titled My Melody & Kuromi.

In celebration of My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Netflix will be taking viewers on an adventure to Mariland with an all-new stop-motion show, set to premiere in July 2025. Nothing much has been revealed yet about the upcoming series, but viewers can expect nothing short of cute from My Melody & Kuromi, two fan-favorite characters known as rivals — at least in Kuromi's head. While other details have yet to be unveiled, it is certainly exciting what the characters can bring to the table. The series is directed by Tomoki Misato, the director behind the first season of Pui Pui Molcar.

"This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion. I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters," Misato said in a statement via Variety.

'My Melody & Kuromi' Joins Netflix’s Growing Japanese Lineup

My Melody & Kuromi is the latest addition to the streaming platform's growing list of Japanese offerings, including Burn the House Down, The Naked Director, The Many Faces of Ito, Make My Day, Followers, Switched, Good Morning Call, Ju-On Origins, and Atelier. The upcoming stop-motion series also joins the platform's Japanese lineup for 2025, including the third season of Alice in Borderland, the disaster thriller Bullet Train Explosion, and the action-drama series Last Samurai Standing. The mentioned titles are, of course, on top of Netflix's extensive anime library, which includes series like One Punch Man, Naruto, Carole & Tuesday, Code Geass, Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club, and Attack on Titan, among others.

My Melody & Kuromi is debuting globally on Netflix in July. You can check out the adorable first-look clip above.