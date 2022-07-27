With principal photography now wrapped for the upcoming drama My Mother's Wedding, the production team has released a first-look image offering a sneak peek at what's in store in Kristin Scott Thomas's directorial debut. Additionally, the movie will see Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) team up in a mother-daughter role with Thomas for the third time in their illustrious careers.

Johansson plays one of Diana Frost's (Thomas) three daughters, and her sisters will be played by BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee, Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal), and Little Joe's Emily Beecham. The sisters named Georgina​​​​​, Victoria, and Katherine are all accomplished in their respective careers as a nurse, movie star, and Royal Navy captain. They reunite at their childhood home for their twice-widowed mother's wedding, which also has in attendance some unexpected guests. Old memories are rekindled, and the family is forced to revisit their past as well as make decisions about their future. The script which is loosely based on Thomas' childhood memories was written in a collaborative effort between her and John Micklethwait.

The first-look image sees the three sisters at a candle-light dinner, but rather than eat, they all have their gazes fixed on something or someone that isn't shown. The three sisters also seem to be in communication analyzing what obviously has them engrossed. Beyond that, not much else is revealed about the movie.

Thomas, known for her roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and The English Patient (1996) indicated an interest in making movies in 2017 and My Mother's Wedding will serve as the launchpad for that passion. Speaking about the project, she told Deadline, “I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard.” Also speaking of her reunion with Johansson, she said; “directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating.”

Thomas and Johansson first worked together in a mother and daughter role in 1988's The Horse Whisperer and later in 2008's historical romantic drama The Other Boelyn Girl. Thomas and Johansson had earlier looked to extend their professional relationship with The Sea Change which was to be Thomas' directorial debut. However, the film which was to be based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name did not make it to the big screen.

My Mother's Wedding includes a supporting cast of Freida Pinto (Knight of Cups), Sindhu Vee (Sex Education), Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal), Mark Stanley (Game Of Thrones), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent) and Samson Kayo (The Bubble). Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales serve as producers while Yves Belanger gave orders as the director of photography.

My Mother's Wedding is without a release date at the moment. Check out the full image below:

