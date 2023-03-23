It's time for Mo'Nique's grand comeback, with a standup comedy special on Netflix that promises to bring the style and personality that has cemented the actress as a fan favorite for years. Titled My Name is Mo'Nique, the special will make audiences understand why the artist came to be who she is today. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi's warnings about men, to why she "accepts" the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo'Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

Directed by L. Frazier, the special will make its way to the platform on April 4, making sure that this spring season has everything it needs to be as funny as possible. Mo'Nique is not only delivering a standup special for Netflix, as she will also star in their upcoming film, The Deliverance. That film was directed by Lee Daniels, and it will tell the story of Ebony (Andra Day), a mother who whose children purportedly became demonically possessed. Mo'Nique will play the role of a social worker who will try to help the family with a series of exorcisms meant to free the kids from evil's grasp.

Mo'Nique won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2009 drama film, Precious. Starring Gabourey Sidibe in the titular role, the movie follows a girl who is living a difficult situation with her violent family. After giving birth to two babies because she was abused by her father, Precious is used by her parents to obtain more money from the government by pretending that they take good care of the babies. Things get even more complicated when it is revealed that Precious' father died of AIDS, meaning that the girl is HIV positive as well.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman' Comedy Special Lands Release Date

Mo'Nique's Oscar-Winning Performance

Mo'Nique's character in Precious is called Mary, and she is the titular character's abusive mother. The main conflicts in the movie show Mary and Precious physically fighting, forcing the young girl to escape in order to protect her babies. After the performance won the actress her first Oscar, Mo'Nonique went on to star in Blackbird, a story about a broken family who deal with the disappearance of a girl. Whether she's in a gripping drama, a mafia show, or her own comedy special, there's no doubt that Mo'Nique will always deliver her best in anything she does.

You can check out the official trailer for My Name is Mo'Nique below, before the special hits Netflix on April 6: