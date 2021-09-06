If you are looking for a new action series to binge, Netflix is about to debut the show for you. The streamer recently released a new poster for their upcoming Korean drama My Name, which is scheduled to release on October 15th. The poster sees its vengeful protagonist Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) against a neon-soaked alleyway. Now that the poster has been released, we can expect a trailer to also drop very soon.

My Name centers around Yoon, who joins the Dongcheonpa drug gang to avenge her father’s sudden death. To gain more information about his mysterious passing, she goes undercover in the police department as a mole. However, things get complicated when her double lives start converging in unexpected ways. The show is directed by Kim Jin-min, who directed the acclaimed 2014 legal drama Pride and Prejudice starring Parasite breakout Choi Woo-shik.

If you have been paying attention to Netflix’s impressive slate of K-dramas, Han might be a familiar face. The actress recently headlined Nevertheless, which concluded its simulcast run on August 21st. In the series, Han played art student Yoo Na-bi, who vows to never fall in love again until she meets the alluring Park Jae-eon (Song Kang). The show also ranked as one of the top ten television shows streaming on Netflix during its run, according to the rating aggregator site Flix Patrol. Han also played a significant role in the critical and commercial success The World of The Married in 2020.

Check out Netflix Geeked’s tweet about the series and poster below. My Name also stars Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hak-joo, and Chang Ryul. The series will have its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, which runs from October 6th to the 15th. Similarly, My Name will premiere on Netflix on October 15th.

