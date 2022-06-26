Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli is well-known across movie lovers worldwide for churning out some of the most cherished animated films, from Spirited Away to Howl's Moving Castle, and many more. My Neighbor Totoro, one of the studio's most recognizable films, recently helped spark a forest preservation campaign in Tokorozawa, Japan. The crowdfunding campaign is meant to help protect a 9-acre stretch of forest that Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki used as inspiration while he created My Neighbor Totoro.

Currently, Tokorozawa's goal is to raise 2.6 billion yen ($19 million) to purchase the part of forest known locally as "Totoro Forest." Once purchased, the city will turn the land into a nature preserve for both residents and other visitors to enjoy. Studio Ghibli has also pledged to help the city with its campaign through incentive, offering donors within Japan prints of Totoro background art if they donate at least 25,000 yen ($185). According to officials, the city isn't expecting the campaign to cover the entirety of the necessary funds, but they still hope that it will gain attention and excitement for the preserve.

First released in 1988, My Neighbor Totoro follows two young girls, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the country with their father to be closer to mother, who's hospitalized. After they arrive, the girls venture into the forest and discover that it's filled with magical and wondrous creatures, including a spirit creature called Totoro. Shortly after, the girls befriend Totoro, and he and the other creatures take the girls on a number of different adventures.

My Neighbor Totoro was written and directed by Miyazaki, and produced by Yasuyoshi Tokuma. The original voice cast included Noriko Hidaka as Satsuki, Chika Sakamoto as Mei, Shigesato Itoi and Sumi Shimamoto as Tatsuo and Yasuko Kusakabe, the girls' parents, and Hitoshi Takagi as Totoro. In 2005, the movie was re-released in English and featured real-life siblings Elle and Dakota Fanning as Mei and Satsuki, respectively. Tim Daly and Lea Salonga voiced their parents, with Frank Welker taking on Totoro.

Studio Ghibli continues to expand their legacy alongside the campaign. On November 1, 2022, the studio will open their first theme park located within Japan's Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park. Unlike many theme parks, Studio Ghibli's will not contain major attractions or rides. It will instead focus on providing visitors with an inside look of the studio through exhibits, artifacts, and more. In the first phase, visitors can see the Cat Bus from My Neighbor Totoro and go into Dondoko Forest and find "Dondoko-do" that lies behind Mei and Satsuki's house.

My Neighbor Totoro is streaming now on HBO Max.