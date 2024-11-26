This year's Ghibli Fest has given moviegoers a chance to experience various Studio Ghibli titles on the big screen, with the U.S. theatrical re-releases of critically acclaimed animated features. Following the re-releases of Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and Castle in the Sky, GKIDS is set to bring another Miyazaki movie to the U.S. cinemas with the fan-favorite My Neighbor Totoro serving as the final Ghibli Fest film for 2024.

The yearly event seeks to reintroduce classic Studio Ghibli films to the silver screen. For this year's Ghibli Fest, GKIDS brought back a number of iconic titles from equally iconic directors like Miyazaki, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Yoshifumi Kondo, Hiroyuki Morita, and Isao Takahata. The Ghibli Fest 2024 lineup includes The Secret World of Arrietty, When Marnie Was There, Princess Mononoke, Ponyo, Whisper of the Heart, The Cat Returns, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, Pom Poko, and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. Of course, GKIDS saves the best for last with Studio Ghibli's iconic mascot and symbol: everyone's favorite neighbor, Totoro.

My Neighbor Totoro is scheduled for theatrical re-release from December 7 to December 11, 2024, with the English version screening on December 8 and 10. You can visit GKIDS' official website for more details. In addition to its big screen return, the animated fantasy movie is also available on demand via Apple TV and Prime Video, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD through the GKIDS store and Amazon.

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Remains One of the Best Comfort Movies of All Time

Studio Ghibli is known for its wide selection of compelling animated features, but one of its earlier hits remains an all-time favorite among many fans. Without any villains in sight, the 1988 family-friendly movie — which currently boasts matching 94% critics and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes — allows viewers to take in the beauty of nature, the simplicity of childhood, and the fleeting innocence of its main characters.

The movie revolves around two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, whose move into an old country house provides them with a fantastical and magical experience of meeting and befriending various spirits, including the big and cuddly creature called Totoro. Lauded for its uncomplicated and heartwarming storyline (complete with a nostalgic feeling to it), My Neighbor Totoro is a fan-favorite for many reasons, and its feel-good element remains one of the key reasons why it is a go-to comfort film for many viewers.

My Neighbor Totoro hits U.S. theaters on December 7–11.

