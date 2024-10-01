This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Coming-of-age films will always strike a chord with potential audiences, but, due to them sometimes being helmed by lesser-known directors or featuring small production budgets, they often fail to translate into ticket sales. For the hottest coming-of-age film in theaters right now, Megan Park's My Old Ass, the Box Office has seen some fair success, with the movie already hitting its first milestone thanks to a comparatively strong weekend. Officially, My Old Ass has reached the $3 million mark worldwide, which happens to be 1/5 of the reported price Amazon MGM paid for the project.

Technically, My Old Ass has been available in theaters domestically since September 13, 2024, but, at best, it was open in just 33 venues until Friday, September 27. The start of the most recent weekend saw the number of theaters screening the film shoot to 1,390, with Box Office gross nationwide jumping by 4,500% to over $1 million. As the positive word-of-mouth continues for the coming-of-age comedy, it's likely to keep slowly chipping away at those financial milestones, with more to come very soon.

'My Old Ass' is a Stunning Coming-of-Age Flick

As part of this year's Sundance Film Festival lineup, My Old Ass faced plenty of competition from bigger-budget outings. Alas, the coming-of-age flick was one of many attendees' favorites, showcasing the sort of theming that will likely help the film become a future classic of the genre. For writer and director Park, the film represents the perfect showcase of her many talents, especially in the understanding of balancing witty comedy with melancholic drama. Many critics were quick to acknowledge their appreciation of the film, including Collider's Ross Bonaime, who said in his Sundance review:

"Park’s writing and directing make this a playful coming-of-age tone, but also with the awareness that we can’t hold on to the moments that we don’t want to lose. There’s a sadness to that idea inherently, but also a beauty to it—as though every day is something that we should appreciate and delight in. That mixture of beauty and sadness is palpable, a perfect atmosphere for the last days of summer and the last days at home. Park’s story has all the makings of a future coming-of-age favorite for both 18-year-olds ready to make their way in the world, and 39-year-olds nostalgic for the merits of youth. It’s quite a beautiful accomplishment for Park, and between this and her last film, 2021’s The Fallout, she’s shown a true gift for capturing teenage life and all that entails. My Old Ass manages to show youth from two different perspectives in an endearing and sympathetic way and shows that Park is a remarkable talent that can capture intricate, hard-to-present ideas with ease."

