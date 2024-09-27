My Old Ass, one of the year's most touching and surprising hits, from writer-director Megan Park, is currently playing in theaters, and at its heart is one of the year's top breakout stars — Maisy Stella. Now, Stella isn't exactly a newcomer to the industry, having appeared on Nashville for six seasons, but taking the lead in My Old Ass has proven her talents on a different level entirely. In the film, Stella plays Elliott, a teenager preparing to leave home for college. On her 18th birthday, she decides to recreationally indulge in some mushrooms with her friends and, while high, she’s visited by her older self, played by Aubrey Plaza.

Now, while her older self doesn't want to give too much away, she does take the time to drop a few sage pieces of advice that help Elliott realize what she could do to make the most of her time left at home. As part of the movie's release, Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive image of Stella as Elliott in the film, showing off the sheer joy on her face with life ahead of her.

Is 'My Old Ass' Worth Seeing?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the movie a glowing review after viewing it at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, hailing it as a delightful second feature from Park and praising the performances in what he described as "an intricate concept handled with a simplicity and love that makes it all work beautifully." He wrote:

"My Old Ass is the first feature for Stella, and in the lead role, she is just the right mixture of an annoying teenager and young adult keenly aware she should heed the advice of her old ass. Park’s film is trying to capture the idea of that last period before leaving home, and Stella’s performance wonderfully captures the joy of youth and the melancholy of getting exactly what you want while realizing it’s not what you expected. This is also an excellent performance from Plaza, and while she doesn’t get much screen time, her interactions with the younger Elliott are the film’s best moments. While their scenes together are often comedic, with amusing banter full of self-awareness, it’s their final scene that makes My Old Ass into something truly special. In a mostly lighthearted movie, this climax is an emotional reckoning of knowing what is to come and still moving forward regardless."

My Old Ass is now playing in theaters in the U.S. Click below for showtimes near you and get your tickets to check out one of the year's best films.

My Old Ass 8 10 Elliott Labrant, who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love, is sure she can do so after being given the advice. That is, until she meets the boy her older self warned her about. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Megan Park Cast Maisy Stella , Percy Hynes White , Maddie Ziegler , Seth Isaac Johnson , Kerrice Brooks , Aubrey Plaza Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Megan Park

