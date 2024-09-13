The Big Picture Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with My Old Ass star Maisy Stella.

Stella discusses her journey from working on Nashville to scoring her first lead role in a feature film in My Old Ass.

My Old Ass was a smash hit at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and it’s now playing in theaters. Do not miss it!

Mark my words; one of the greatest discoveries of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, or perhaps the year in its entirety, is bound to be Maisy Stella. Stella isn’t new to the industry. She was on the hit series Nashville for six seasons, but My Old Ass proves her talent in a new way. Not only does the movie mark her very first feature film, but she’s also the lead of it, cementing the fact that she’s a wildly talented actor, and also a certified headliner.

Stella plays Elliott in the film, a teenager gearing up to leave home for college. On her 18th birthday, she opts to celebrate by taking mushrooms with her friends and, while high, she’s visited by her older self, played by Aubrey Plaza. While her “old ass” is hesitant to reveal too much about the future, she does share a few thoughts about how Elliott could make the most of her limited time home sweet home.

My Old Ass was my favorite film of Sundance this year, and now it’s on track to crack my Top 10 Films of 2024. Writer-director Megan Park whips up a brilliant concept that highlights the beauty of growing up and forging forward in life, but also how there’s much to gain from remembering and appreciating the experiences of our youth, even the ones that aren't wholly positive. With My Old Ass now playing in select theaters, I got the chance to welcome Stella to Collider Ladies Night to recap her road to headlining her first film and making an indelible impression on cinema in 2024 in the process.

Maisy Stella on 'Nashville': "I Feel Like I Literally Gained Consciousness While I Was on the Show"

Stella played Daphne Conrad on the ABC-turned-CMT series' six-season run.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Stella’s always had a deep passion for music, when it came to setting her sights on particular career goals, the focus was always on acting.

“I came to Nashville pretty young, but we didn't have cable TV. The first TV that we bought was when we got on TV so we could watch the show that we were on. So I grew up with no cable, and watching movies would be on VHS … It was always very special. I remember the movie The Labyrinth, which was my sister, [Lennon Stella]’s, all-time absolute favorite. She could quote it, start to finish. She has a big tattoo on her arm of it. It's very, very special to our family, that movie. Anything like that when I was younger that I'd watch, I felt like I didn't have a body anymore. I was just actually in the movie, and I just craved being a part of it so badly.”

That craving was sated with Stella’s very first acting gig — a big one. She scored the role of Daphne Conrad on the hit ABC-turned-CMT series, Nashville, a show that would funnel six seasons worth of screen work Stella’s way.

“I can't explain how lucky we got with that project. I know that the experience with child acting is not always super pure, and my experience with Nashville was very pure. And I was working with my sister, so I was always safe, no matter what. Our set teachers were so protective, and if they would go over time, they would stop a scene. It was just very protected. The cast — Connie Britton, Charles Esten, all of our directors, and the team — it was a very, very sweet experience, and I got some of the best life advice that I've ever received. I was eight when it started, I was 14 when it ended. I always say this, I feel like I literally gained consciousness while I was on the show. I feel like I didn't have it yet when I was eight, and I feel like when I started actually realizing, started to really look around, I was there.”

Image via Photagonist at the Collider Media Studio

Eventually, of course, Nashville came to an end. Rather than veer hard toward her pursuit of becoming a professional actor, Stella opted to carve out time for something else that was quite important to her — just being a teenager. But, in addition to ticking many life event boxes during that period, that time away from acting also helped Stella recognize how serious she was about the craft. Here’s how she put it:

“I went back to school. I went to an art school in Nashville for guitar and I literally did all the things that I'd romanticized for so long of being a teenager. That side of things, I did get it, which makes me really happy. The time that I was away from acting was the time that I really was most eager and most in love with it. I think because I had always had it literally in my hands, physically, from being on Nashville for so long, I didn't consider it ever ending. I was like, ‘Oh, this is my life.’ I forgot that it could go anywhere. So after I stopped doing Nashville, I think I realized how much it wasn't just a comfort thing of, ‘This is all I know, and I don't know what to do elsewhere.’ I consumed so much film and so much art in the time that I was off of it, of not filming anything and not working, that I knew in my bones that it was what I wanted to do.”

Roughly four years after the end of Nashville, Stella met My Old Ass director Megan Park and immediately knew it was time to jump feet first back into acting. Yes, she had auditioned a bit during those years, but My Old Ass was different. “I knew pretty instantly, even just from meeting Megan, that I just had a very strong gut feeling.” She continued, “I'm gonna risk sounding really annoying, but I'm a very intuitive person and I feel very connected to my belly and my gut, and I just knew from meeting her. I was like, ‘I’ve got to make this happen.’”

Here's What Happened When Aubrey Plaza Was Cast Opposite Stella in 'My Old Ass'

Plaza steps in as the title character, the 39-year-old version of Stella's Elliott.

Close

Stella’s instincts were on point. Again, the end product is top-tier, but the experience of making My Old Ass was also a hugely positive one for Stella, who's just beginning her journey as a young adult making a name for herself in the film industry.

“On My Old Ass, Megan Park, the way that she treated me and spoke to me, I felt like I was really, really heard and believed in in a way that helped me a lot, I think, in my real life. I know it sounds kind of cringe, but it really did. The experience of My Old Ass was much more than a movie to me. It’s even weird to think of it coming out now because I just feel like I've been so involved in it for so long now. I’m like, ‘This can’t be how it always is.’ I'm so obsessed with it.”

One especially staggering part of leading My Old Ass? Aubrey Plaza was cast around Stella, not the other way around as one might expect.

“That part does make me feel sick. That’s the thing, I was two weeks into filming when Aubrey was attached, and so my baby Elliott was already established. When she attached, though, everything just fell into place. She set the tone for the movie so intensely. The second she was attached, the whole movie made sense to me. I was like, ‘Okay, it's an Aubrey Plaza movie. It's cool. Now the movie’s cool because Aubrey's attached to it.’ She's so unique in that way. I feel like there’s a lot of actors where it could be one of any five actors or whatever and they're kind of interchangeable, where the tone of the movie would be kind of similar if any of them were in it. Do you know what I'm saying? But Aubrey being in it, she's like standalone. It makes the movie. It's an Aubrey Plaza movie.”

Part of a 'My Old Ass' Scene Had to Be Cut Because It Was Too Sad

And still, the material that remains is one of the most poignant parts of the whole film.

Image via Photagonist at the Collider Media Studio

My Old Ass is a Maisy Stella movie. It’s an Aubrey Plaza movie. But it’s also a hugely successful ensemble movie. Park brings back one of her The Fallout stars, Maddie Ziegler, My Old Ass marks the launch of Kerrice Brooks who recently scored a role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and it features Maria Dizzia as Elliott’s mother. A consistent scene-stealer and monumental talent, it’s no surprise that Stella credits one of her scenes with Dizzia as one in which she felt most centered. She recalled:

“I think the scene that I felt the most centered in, maybe, was the scene with the mom on the porch. There was a little chunk that I say in that scene, and Megan was like, ‘We actually cut it out because it was too sad.’ It was actually too sad, and it was because I was weeping. As myself, I was really crying. [Laughs] I always think about that. But yeah, from the time I read the script, I was so moved by it. It definitely unlocked Elliott for me in a lot of ways. A lot of the emotional things made me feel like Elliott more a little bit.”

This right here only scratches the surface of Stella’s journey in the industry thus far and her experience making My Old Ass. Be sure to catch our full 45-minute conversation in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below:

My Old Ass 8 10 Elliott Labrant, who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love, is sure she can do so after being given the advice. That is, until she meets the boy her older self warned her about. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Megan Park Cast Maisy Stella , Percy Hynes White , Maddie Ziegler , Seth Isaac Johnson , Kerrice Brooks , Aubrey Plaza Runtime 88 Minutes

My Old Ass is now playing in select theaters. Find showtimes near you below:

Get Tickets