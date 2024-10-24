Aubrey Plaza is in the midst of turning heads thanks to her performance in Agatha All Along, but she also has a movie currently playing in theaters that just got a major streaming update. Plaza stars alongside Maisy Stella in My Old Ass, the fantasy/comedy flick that will begin streaming on Prime Video on November 7. My Old Ass follows Elliot, a young girl who goes on a mushroom trip that brings her face to face with her 39-year-old self, who warns her about life and causes her to rethink everything she knows about love and family. In addition to Stella and Plaza, My Old Ass also stars Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler and currently sits at a 91% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

My Old Ass was written and directed by Megan Park, who made her directorial debut in 2021 on The Fallout, the coming-of-age teen drama which also saw her work with Maddie Ziegler and even stars Jenna Ortega. While her screenwriting and directorial career are relatively new, Park has also appeared in several projects you may have heard of, including Central Intelligence, the 2016 drama starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart where she plays a waitress. She also recently starred alongside Whitmer Thomas in Deported, the 2020 comedy film from writer/director Tyler Spindel. She is also famous for playing Francine in one episode of Young Sheldon in 2019, and she played a small role in Dog Days, the 2018 romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria that's currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock.

What Are Aubrey Plaza’s Most Famous Roles?

Plaza was nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for her work on the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, and she also starred in several episodes of Calls, the sci-fi horror series on Apple TV+ from Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez. She is also known for her role as April Ludgate in Parks & Recreation, and she can even be seen in theaters alongside Adam Driver in Megalopolis. She also starred opposite Jason Statham in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the action flick from director Guy Ritchie that's currently streaming on Starz.

My Old Ass stars Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella and was written and directed by Megan Park. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch My Old Ass on Prime Video starting November 7.