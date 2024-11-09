Aubrey Plaza recently broke the internet with her performance as Death in Agatha All Along, but earlier this year she also starred in a comedy that recently hit streaming. Plaza stars alongside Maisy Stella in My Old Ass, the film that earned $5 million at the worldwide box office during a limited theatrical run that was added to Prime Video yesterday and is already sitting comfortably in the #1 spot. My Old Ass follows Elliot, a 39-year-old woman who goes on a mushroom trip that introduces her to a younger version of herself. My Old Ass also stars Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler and currently sits at an 89% score from critics and a 90% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it Plaza's fourth-highest-rated movie ever.

Megan Park wrote and directed My Old Ass, and it is the second feature directorial outing of her career after previously helming The Fallout, the coming-of-age teen drama starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler. Park also has nearly 50 acting credits on her resume before she began directing, most recently toplining the Hallmark Christmas movie, A Royal Queens Christmas, which also stars Julian Morris and Michael Hanrahan. She also starred in the 2020 comedy, Deported, alongside Whitmer Thomas and Mickey Gooch Jr. You may also know Park from playing Francine in one episode of Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory spin-off show which is streaming on Paramount+. Park currently has not been tapped to write or direct any upcoming projects, but the success of My Old Ass certainly has producers interested in her screenwriting and directing prowess.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

My Old Ass in the #1 spot is followed closely by Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian-set spin-off prequel series for Prime Video's hit big-budget spy thriller, Citadel. Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi team up with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Infinite, has also been hanging around in the Prime Video charts for several weeks, currently sitting in the #3 spot, with Kate Beckinsale's Canary Black also securing a spot in the top five despite premiering several weeks ago. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also still clinging to its #6 spot even though the finale aired nearly a month ago, and Adam Sandler's The Longest Yard is currently at #10.

My Old Ass stars Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella and was written and directed by Megan Park.

