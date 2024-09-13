Plenty of movies arrive at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, earn heaps of praise, and then sadly fall into obscurity. One such movie hoping to avoid that fate is Megan Park's comedic coming-of-age flick, My Old Ass, starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella. In her sophomore feature film following the highly-rated The Fallout, Park will be hoping to continue her rise to the top of Hollywood as she continues to spark excitement. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Park said, "I was like, “I really want to do something about giving your younger self advice,” but ultimately, it being this two-way street and really the Old Ass’s lesson."

With a story steeped in the desperate nostalgia that so often brings an audience to tears, as well as featuring a punchy script full of clever one-liners and hilarious set pieces, it feels as if this flick is one that can't be missed. So, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly where and how you can watch My Old Ass.

Is 'My Old Ass' on Streaming?

Image via Amazon MGM

Although without a release date yet, as a product of Amazon MGM Studios, My Old Ass is expected to release on Prime Video sometime following its initial theatrical run. My Old Ass joins a long list of other exciting Prime Video content, including another Plaza project in the controversial 2017 film The Little Hours. For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to soak up the coming-of-age magic of My Old Ass, Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month, or it can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can even be removed for an additional $2.99 per month. For more information on the selection of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

Prime Video Subscription Plans

Image via Amazon MGM

My Old Ass will be officially released on Friday, September 13, 2024. September 13 also marks the theatrical debut of other notable titles set to release this September, including Anand Tucker's The Critic starring Ian McKellen, Kevin Smith's teen comedy The 4:30 Movie, and the enticing remake of the 2022 Danish hit Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy.

Is 'My Old Ass' in Theaters?

Image via Sundance

Yes! After initially debuting at Sundance back in January 2024, My Old Ass will finally make its US theatrical debut on September 13, although this will be in a limited capacity. Potential theatergoers from the UK will have to wait a little while longer for My Old Ass to arrive, with the coming-of-age comedy set to debut via Curzon Film on September 27, 2024.

Find Showtimes for 'My Old Ass'

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

For those seeking out a ticket to catch Plaza and co in coming-of-age action, here are a few handy links to see if My Old Ass is coming to your local theater.

Watch the Trailer for 'My Old Ass'

The official trailer for My Old Ass was released on June 27, 2024, and is available to watch above. Initially setting the comedic tone with the inciting mushroom-fueled incident and a penchant for snappy dialogue, this trailer showcases the very best of what the likes of Plaza and relative newcomer Stella can do with a tight, funny script. Then, as the trailer continues, the true essence of the film opens like an autobiography, diving deep into the meaning of identity and maturing, as the older Elliott remains in the younger version's life for better and for worse. With the elder ready to help teach her younger self a thing or two about growing up, perhaps there is more to be gained on a mutual level than either could have first thought.

An official synopsis for Park's comedy reads, "A mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. But when Elliott's "old ass" delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life, and love."

A tale of love, loss, and everything in between, My Old Ass touches on themes of nostalgia and yearning that feel increasingly prevalent in a modern society desperate for the stability of years gone by. Balancing such melancholy tones with an ultimately comedic tale is no easy feat, but Parks pulls it off with both sincerity and poise. In Ross Bonaime's review for Collider, he comments on the success of My Old Ass, saying:

"Park’s writing and directing make this a playful coming-of-age tone, but also with the awareness that we can’t hold on to the moments that we don’t want to lose. There’s a sadness to that idea inherently, but also a beauty to it—as though every day is something that we should appreciate and delight in. That mixture of beauty and sadness is palpable, a perfect atmosphere for the last days of summer and the last days at home. Park’s story has all the makings of a future coming-of-age favorite for both 18-year-olds ready to make their way in the world, and 39-year-olds nostalgic for the merits of youth. It’s quite a beautiful accomplishment for Park, and between this and her last film, 2021’s The Fallout, she’s shown a true gift for capturing teenage life and all that entails. My Old Ass manages to show youth from two different perspectives in an endearing and sympathetic way and shows that Park is a remarkable talent that can capture intricate, hard-to-present ideas with ease."