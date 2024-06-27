The Big Picture Amazon releases trailer for My Old Ass, a heartwarming coming-of-age drama with Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella.

The film, directed by Megan Park, follows a teenager who meets her future self and receives life advice.

Praised for Plaza's performance and Park's direction, My Old Ass has a 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amazon has just dropped the first trailer for My Old Ass, the critically adored, light-hearted drama, and it looks like it'll become a firm favourite with audiences for years to come. In this refreshing and heartfelt twist on the classic coming-of-age story, free-spirited teenager Elliott (Maisy Stella) meets her wisecracking 39-year-old future self (Aubrey Plaza)—and can’t escape her influence. On the brink of leaving for college, Elliott is set on having one last summer full of fun and romantic flings. The film is directed by Megan Park (The Fallout).

To celebrate her 18th birthday, she heads to a remote island with her best friends to trip on mushrooms. Just when Elliott thinks the experience isn’t affecting her, she finds herself conversing with a woman who claims to be her future self—literally. When asked for advice, her future self gives one key piece of guidance: avoid anyone named Chad, which seems simple enough. However, when Elliott meets the very Chad (Percy Hynes White) she was warned about, things get complicated. Elliott begins to consider the lessons her future self might teach her...and vice versa.

How Good Is 'My Old Ass'?

The film already sits at 92% Positive on Rotten Tomatoes after its debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Collider's Ross Bonaime adored the film, labelling it "delightful" and hailing Plaza's "powerful performance". Bonaime also praised Park's leadership behind the camera.

This is also an excellent performance from Plaza, and while she doesn’t get much screen time, her interactions with the younger Elliott are the film’s best moments.While their scenes together are often comedic, with amusing banter full of self-awareness, it’s their final scene that makes My Old Ass into something truly special. Park’s writing and directing make this a playful coming-of-age tone, but also with the awareness that we can’t hold on to the moments that we don’t want to lose.There’s a sadness to that idea inherently, but also a beauty to it—as though every day is something that we should appreciate and delight in. That mixture of beauty and sadness is palpable, a perfect atmosphere for the last days of summer and the last days at home. Park’s story has all the makings of a future coming-of-age favorite for both 18-year-olds ready to make their way in the world, and 39-year-olds nostalgic for the merits of youth.

My Old Ass opens in theatres on September 13. Check out the trailer above.