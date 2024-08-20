The Big Picture Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, and more round out the cast of Netflix's 'My Oxford Year', with Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest headlining.

The romance movie, based on the novel by Julia Whelan, follows an American woman meeting a charming local who changes her life as she chases her dreams at Oxford University.

BAFTA nominee Iain Morris is directing the project from Allison Burnett's screenplay.

Netflix is bringing some extra star power to class for its feature adaptation of the popular romance novel My Oxford Year. Dougray Scott, who is no stranger to the genre after playing Drew Barrymore's love interest in the period drama Ever After, will join the ensemble alongside Braveheart and Spy Game alum Catherine McCormack. They headline a group of new additions that also features How to Train Your Dragon's Harry Trevaldwyn, with Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah, and Hugh Coles.

With the news, the cast is officially set around the previously announced stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. Both are quite familiar with making Netflix viewers swoon, with Carson scoring a runaway hit on the platform with the romantic drama adaptation Purple Hearts while Mylchreest played a vital role as a young King George in the platform's prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In My Oxford Year, they'll play love interests who alter the course of each other's lives through their meeting at Oxford. The film will follow Anna (Carson), an American woman with boundless ambition and the skills to make her dreams a reality who appears to have everything in her life on track as she heads to Oxford University. However, an encounter with a charming local man (Mylchreest) changes everything for her as she processes whether her dreams are the same as when she first came to the prestigious college.

Julia Whelan penned the novel of the same name the film draws from, which has earned comparison to the works of Nicholas Sparks. The original screenplay for the project, however, was written by Autumn in New York writer Allison Burnett. At the helm of My Oxford Year is some BAFTA-nominated talent in The Inbetweeners's Iain Morris with Temple Hill Entertainment producing. Carson leads a group of executive producers which also includes Caroline Levy and Laura Char Carson.

Romance Is a Winning Formula for Netflix

Romance movies have been a fairly safe bet for Netflix of late, sometimes scoring enough views to rival even the biggest projects on the platform. Carson's Purple Hearts, for instance, wasted no time dethroning The Grey Man after its release and became the third most-watched feature on the streamer despite some less-than-favorable reviews. More recently, the Zach Efron and Nicole Kidman-led A Family Affair soared to the top spot on the service's viewership charts during its debut weekend, as did the Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt feature Mother of the Bride. The latter especially took flight, becoming the most-watched movie on all of streaming by a considerable margin during its release week. Netflix is hoping two beloved romantic leads adapting a similarly loved romantic novel will make magic happen on-screen once again.

There's no release date yet for My Oxford Year. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the latest romantic Netflix adaptation