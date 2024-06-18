The Big Picture Netflix continues to bring the romance with upcoming adaptation of best-selling novel, My Oxford Year.

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star in the romantic and professional tale set in Oxford.

The pair have previously starred in hit romances for Netflix, including Purple Hearts and Queen Charlotte.

If it's up to Netflix, the romcoms will keep on coming. The streamer announced that the next adaptation in line is from best-selling novel My Oxford Year, from author Julia Whelan. The novel adaptation will feature two Netflix stars: Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. Further details about the adaptation are yet to be unveiled by the streamer, including additional cast members.

The story follows Anna (Carson) is a woman who goes to Oxford University in order to fulfill her childhood dream of studying there. Ambitious and with a clear path ahead of her, she sees her world turn upside down as she meets a local (Mylchreest) that becomes a lot more than she expected — both romantically and professionally.

Carson previously starred in surprise hit Purple Hearts, and she's also widely known for her role as Evie in The Descendants franchise. My Oxford Year will be her fourth partnership with Netflix, and after Purple Hearts became one of the most-watched titles of the streamer, chances are that she'll stick around for even more titles. Mylchreest became a household name after starring in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and he was also featured in Netflix's The Sandman.

Who's The Team Behind 'My Oxford Year?'

My Oxford Year will be directed by Iain Morris, a BAFTA winner who previously helmed The Inbetweeners and Netflix comedy series Murderville. The screenplay is written by Allison Burnett (Autumn in New York), with current revisions by Savion Einstein (A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow). The producing team includes Laura Quicksilver, who previously adapted Turtles All The Way Down and The Other Black Girl.

Rom-coms are a safe and strong bet for Netflix. The streamer has seen immense success with these types of titles, especially when they are paired with big names that appeal to subscribers' nostalgia. That's why some recent titles like Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) and Mother of the Bride with Brooke Shileds (The Blue Lagoon) became standouts in the catalog. The latter was able to accumulate as much as 40 million hours streamed by viewers in just four days — which certainly suggests that there's a wide audience for rom-coms just waiting to watch the next big title.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from My Oxford Year, including additional cast members and expected release window.

