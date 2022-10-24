This sharp-edged love triangle between a closeted police officer, a museum curator, and his adoring wife is based on the 2012 novel My Policeman by Bethan Roberts. The book is inspired by the travails of the great Edwardian novelist, E. M Forster whose relationship with a married heterosexual policeman played out secretly for 40 years. The book shines a light on the prejudice faced by the gay community in Brighton in the 50s and 60s, and the emergence of the south coast city’s thriving and blooming gay community during the time of institutionalized homophobia.

The film is set in 1950s Brighton, England, and centers on a heart-wrenching love triangle between Tom played by Harry Styles who is in love with the beautiful Marion (Emma Corrin). The love between the pair over time slightly withers as Tom becomes infatuated with a museum curator Patrick Hazlewood - who was at the time grieving the death of his lover. In an era of unbridled and widespread homophobia, it is safer for Tom to marry Marion. She and Patrick then decide to share Tom resulting in a love triangle for the ages. My Policeman cuts across two timelines; 1950s Brighton under the shadow of the suffocating and oppressive UK’s anti-gay laws, and the 90s where Tom struggles with his deteriorating health and the visit of his ex-lover Patrick. Tom has to deal with the raging conflict of being a law enforcer in a country that criminalizes and vilifies his sexuality. This romantic movie drama based on Bethan Roberts' novel is directed by King Lear’s Micheal Grandage. Greg Berlanti, Philip Herd, Cora Palfrey, and Robbie Rogers are teaming up with Sarah Schechter as the executive producers. The screenplay will be overseen by Ron Nyswaner. This guide helps in giving you a detailed insight into the main players in this British romantic drama.

Former member of the popular rock band One Direction and singer Harry Styles will be playing Tom Burgess who lives a double life in 1950s England. Tom Burgess is the embattled policeman who has to deal with everything about being gay in 1957 Brighton when homosexuality was illegal. Tom is then enshrined in a love triangle between Marion and Patrick for the most part, and in a bid to keep up the ruse, he decides to marry Marion. For a brief spell, the trio accepts and embraces their lives as a menage a trois until jealousy and greed set in, with Marion and Patrick not interested in sharing Tom any longer. This sudden moment of clarity from the pair leads to lives being ruined.

Styles was shot into prominence in 2010 when he was brought back to become part of the boy band One Direction, after initially contesting solo on ITV’s hit talent contest the X-Factor. His Band then went on to become one of the highest-selling bands in modern history up until their initial intermission in 2016. Harry Styles after the breakup of his band, continued his successful solo music career, although he did first dip his feet into the acting pool as Alex, a British soldier in the 2017 movie Dunkirk. He recently starred in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling alongside big names like Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Emma Corrin as Marion Taylor

Image via Amazon Studios

Emma Corrin plays Marion Burgess/Taylor, Tom's wife, the lovely school teacher who tried to get Tom arrested after she found out about his sexuality and decided to share him was no longer enough. The love between Marion and Tom was fairytale-like, they were completely smitten with each other until things turned awry. Marion decides to take part in a love triangle between Tom and his male lover, but the awkward honeymoon phase did not last very long.

Emma Corrin made their professional debut playing Anna in Anna X. They also had minor roles in Pennyworth and Grantchester. Corrin is best known for playing the role of Princess Diana Spencer in The Crown Season 4, which won them their first Emmy. Corrin's other film credits include Misbehavior, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Alex’s Dream, and Cesare.

David Dawson as Patrick Hazelwood

Image via Prime Video

David Dawson plays the role of the debonair and slick Patrick Hazlewood. Patrick Hazlewood, fresh from the burial of his former lover, moves to the South Coast for a “fresh start” and here meets a policeman Tom who had recently been questioning his sexuality. Patrick challenges Tom in ways he had never imagined before, he causes Tom to question everything about his sexuality and to see the world in a whole different light.

David’s big movie break came in 2005 as an understudy to Kevin Spacey in Shakespeare’s Richard II. He is best known for his role in three episodes as Toby Kent in Luther alongside Idris Elba. Dawson has also appeared in television shows like Doc Martin, Peaky Blinders, The Thick of It, and Secret Diary of a Call Girl. He has been nominated for Best Newcomer in a play for his role as Smike in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby at the Laurence Olivier Awards. Dawson’s other film credits include Year of the Rabbit, The Secret Agent, and All the Old Knives.

Linus Roache as Older Tom Burgess

Image via Prime Video

Linus Roache plays the role of pre-Millenium 90’s Tom Burgess. The second part of the movie takes place 40 years after the marriage of Tom and Marion, Patrick returns after so many years to see the couple. But his visit, which was intended to be harmless, causes some serious consequences for the aging couple.

Roache is best known for his portrayal of Michael Cutter in the iconic courtroom drama Law & Order. He has also built up a reputation following his impeccable portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy in the movie RFK. Roache went on to receive the Evening Standard British Film Award for Best Actor for his work on the period drama Pandemonium. His other movie credits include The Dresden Sun Out Here in the Fields: The Field on Beach Lane, Broken Thread, and A Through M.

Gina McKee as Older Marion Taylor

Image via Prime Video

Gina plays the role of the older Marion Taylor, and there is no new information in the public about this role other than what is already out there. Gina McKee is famous for her role in the TV miniseries Our Friends in the North where she portrayed the character Mary Cox / Mary Soulsby which earned her a BAFTA award for Best Actress in 1997. She was also recognized with the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for her incredible performance in the Donmar Warehouse revival of King Lear. Her other film credits include Phantom Thread, The Reckoning, and, Scenes of a Sexual Nature.

Rupert Everett as Older Patrick Hazlewood

Image via Prime Video

Rupert Everett is set to play the older Patrick Hazlewood and there is no new detail about this character. Everett got his big break with a role in the 1982 London production which then subsequently led to a 1984 film Another Country. The British actor is also the author of several books which include "Hello Darling, Are You Working" and "The Hair Dressers of St Tropez." His most notable role came as Prince Charming in the DreamWorks animated comedy franchise Shrek. He has also starred in films and shows like My Best Friend's Wedding, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Inspector Gadget, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Stardust, and the Black Mirror episode "Fifteen Million Merits."