Harry Styles is on a roll! After Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling made it big during the Venice Film Festival garnering a five-minute-long standing ovation by the audience, his next feature Michael Grandage’s My Policeman is set to debut at Toronto International Film Festival. Styles stars opposite David Dawson and Emma Corrin in this period romance drama, that touches upon the taboo of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In a new chat with THR, Grandage reveals what lead to Styles casting in his latest feature.

The movie is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. After directing 2016's Genius which explored the relationship between author Thomas Wolfe and his editor Max Perkins, starring Jude Law and Colin Firth, Grandage was keen to return behind the camera, when My Policeman came to him via producers Greg Berlanti and Robbie Roger, he immediately went to work. However, the director reveals that Styles’ casting was never intended but when the script started making rounds Styles’ team approached him. A meeting was set up between the two, and the pop star who had read both the script and the book inside out “very, very eloquently” told the director what he can bring to the table. Grandage revealed that Styles told him “I’ve done one film, and I’m just making another now, and I know that I would love something like this to be my next film project.”

While My Policeman was in initial development, Styles had Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk to his credit, he almost shot Don’t Worry Darling back-to-back with the queer romance drama and since has also made his debut in the MCU as Starfox in The Eternals. While Grandage had a pretty good idea of Styles’ star power it was only when the news of his casting started getting out, that he really understood the magnitude of it. He tells,

When it started to get out, sales of the book just went through the roof. It was absolutely berserk. This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along minding her own business suddenly became a best-selling writer literally overnight. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I see, that’s the power of this boy.’

RELATED: Harry Styles Is Caught in a Double Life of Forbidden Love in 'My Policeman' Trailer

My Policeman is set in the 1950s when homosexuality was taboo in England. The movie will see Styles a Tom, a policeman who begins a relationship with a schoolteacher (Corrin) but soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator (Dawson). The director tells that he and Styles were drawn to the “political aspect” of the story and the experience was about making a film that has “something to say as part of a bigger debate” in today’s society.

My Policeman will debut at TIFF on September 11 and will come to theaters on October 21 and Prime Video on November 4. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: