It has just been officially announced that the Amazon Studios' historical queer drama My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, will make its debut world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film will premiere ahead of Styles' upcoming feature Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, which hits theaters on September 23.

As the forty-seventh annual Toronto International Film Festival has begun to release their film lineup, the festival took to Twitter on July 21 to reveal that Michael Grandage's highly anticipated My Policeman will be making its world premiere, possibly setting its sights on awards season. News of the historical romantic drama's debut follows Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig, Billy Eichner's queer comedy Bros and the historical epic The Woman King starring Viola Davis.

The TIFF post states:

"This heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history stars @Harry_Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett."

The film explores a rocky love triangle between a policeman, Tom Burgess (Styles), his wife, a young teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson), set in the 1950s in Britain. At a time when a queer relationship was forbidden, a young Tom meets and falls in love with Patrick, but due to the social standards of the period Tom attempts to stifle his feelings for Patrick and marries the schoolteacher Marion. The film will take place both in the '50s and the '90s when Patrick re-enters Tom's life and upends his convenient marriage.

The screenplay, written by Ron Nyswaner, is adapted from the tragic novel by Bethan Roberts of the same name. Also featured in the film are Linus Roache (Mandy), Gina McKee (Notting Hill), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding).

My Policeman is set to release in theaters on October 21 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos on November 4. You can read the official synopsis and check out the trailer below: