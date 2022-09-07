Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4.

The new set of images shows the three lead characters at different points in their lives. The first image in the trio sees an older version of the central couple, Tom and Marrion, played by Linus Roache and Gina McKee, respectively, sitting at a table together. The second image sees McKee with Rupert Everett, who plays the older version of Patrick, the museum curator that Tom fell in love with back in the 1950s. The final image sees the three of them together entering a museum when they were all younger, with Styles playing a younger Tom with Emma Corrin and David Dawson playing Marion and Patrick, respectively.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman starts in Britain in the 1950s and follows the story of a gay policeman named Tom who falls in love with Patrick, a museum curator. A schoolteacher named Marion falls in love with Tom and due to the social constraints of the time period, the two get married. Many years later in the 1990s, Tom is still in love with Patrick, which leads to a growing jealously in Marion, leading to events that lead to all of their lives being uplifted and changed.

The My Policeman film adaptation is directed by Michael Grandage with a screenplay penned by Ron Nyswaner. Producers of the film include Greg Berlanti and his husband Robbie Rogers, with Sarah Schechter, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd also on board to serve as producers as well. Executive producers on the project are Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, and Caroline Levy.

My Policeman will premiere in theaters on October 21 and will become available to stream on Prime Video on November 4. Check out the new set of images as well as a trailer and the official synopsis for the upcoming drama film down below.