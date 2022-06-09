Brand-new images for My Policeman, a drama film starring pop singer Harry Styles, have just been released. The film follows a married and closeted gay policeman named Tom whose affair with a museum curator named Patrick threatens the livelihood of everyone involved. Amazon Studios will release the film theatrically in the fall before it drops on Prime Video. My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner and is based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Emma Corrin (The Crown), Gina McKee (Phantom Thread), Linus Roache (Mandy), David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding) round out the rest of the cast.

Only two stills were released, but they both give off a good indication of what the overall vibe of the film will be. Both images feature Harry Styles and crisp visuals. The first image depicts Styles as Tom bathing in a town pool. Next to him seems to be his wife Marion, played by Corrin, and the two stare lovingly at each other. The second image features Styles, Corrin, and Dawson, who plays Patrick. The trio is at a museum and Patrick seems to be explaining something about the pictures on the walls. Marion stares at Patrick with a look of suspicion, while Tom seems to be fully focused on what's in front of him.

My Policeman is produced by several big-name LGBT icons including Greg Berlanti and his husband Robbie Rogers. Sarah Schechter, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd are all on board as producers as well. My Policeman has been given an R rating by the MPAA and has an approximate runtime of 113 minutes.

Image via Prime Video

Styles is currently making a name for himself as an actor after appearing in 2017's Dunkirk directed by Christopher Nolan. Aside from My Policeman, Styles will star opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. The "As It Was" singer also appeared in a cameo as Starfox during a post-credits scene in Marvel's Eternals.

My Policeman will hit theaters on October 21 and will become available to stream on Prime Video on November 4. Check out the official synopsis for My Policeman: