Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Policeman.My Policeman, which debuted on Amazon Prime last week and was directed by Michael Grandage, has received extensive criticism for its predictable script and melodramatic plot line, as well as the underconfidence of its leading man, Harry Styles. Styles plays closeted policeman Tom Burgess, who, trying to survive institutionalized homophobia in 1950s Brighton, marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) to conceal his passionate love affair with art curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). However, as Patrick's efforts to hold onto Tom become increasingly desperate and Tom's relationship with Marion unravels subsequently, the film suffers from its own foregone conclusion: Namely, Marion's lifelong feelings of guilt over her final, and successful, effort to sabotage her husband's homosexual affair.

However, despite the one-dimensionality of their younger counterparts, the performances of Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett –– playing older versions of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, respectively –– hint at a greater psychological depth of the film's tortured protagonists. Unfortunately, their talent is drastically underutilized, as the narrative instead dwells on the surface-level glamour of the characters' rather vindictive younger years and not on the potential psychological richness of their altered perspectives, decades on. If the characters' youthful emotional entanglements are overemphasized in the first half of the film, they remain largely unexplored in the second half.

Tom's Emotional Turmoil

Roache's performance as an older Tom reveals a character who is profoundly divorced from his own emotions. As he moodily walks the Brighton coastline and refuses to engage with an aging Patrick (Rupert Everett) who comes to live with Tom and Marion (McKee) after a debilitating stroke, viewers are given a glimpse into the life of a man who has denied himself the possibility of romantic love for more than forty years. But distressingly little attention is paid to his cruel avoidance of Patrick aside from a few half-hearted confrontations on Marion's part. This plot defect seems particularly glaring since his ex-lover is, after all, staying in his and Marion's spare bedroom.

RELATED: 'My Policeman' Review: Harry Styles Struggles Through a Troubled Love Triangle | TIFF 2022

Roache still does a brilliant job, however, of portraying Tom's rare moments of psychological insight –– which, due to Tom's estrangement from his own feelings, tend to occur independently of the two most important people in his life: Marion and Patrick. As the film clumsily edges towards its conclusion, we never get to see Roache play off his equally talented counterparts, McKee and Everett, because the film doesn't dare put all three aging characters, hardened by years of repression and anger, in the same room together. Though this avoidance might be technically intentional –– the beating heart of the film ostensibly lies in the affair between Tom and Patrick, and their eventual reconciliation does seem narratively essential –– the omission also wastes Roache's gift for playing disappointed and emotionally closed-off men.

Image Via Amazon Studios

Whereas Styles plays a young Tom as lost and empty in a generalized sense, his emotional motivations remain unclear. By contrast, Roache's acting abilities elevate Tom's characterization. Even when faced with the character's overwhelming silence in the script, he's able to tap into what decades of hiding one's sexual identity do to the psyche: Tom appears almost calcified in his sadness, answering his wife's inquiries with painful silence or bursts of anger that hint at a tortured mental state we don't see earlier in the film. His portrayal of Tom's inability to offer emotional support to Marion or Patrick is also refreshingly honest: it's patently clear that Tom has become a man with nothing left to give.

Patrick's Silence, Marion's Regret

By the same token, Patrick's inability to speak following his stroke, while realistic, deprives him of the opportunity to truly acknowledge the destructive role that Marion has played in his life. While Dawson's stellar job playing the younger Patrick makes the performances of Styles and Corrin appear almost flat by comparison, Everett, despite his brilliance in conveying Patrick's waspish old age and bouts of frustration at his illness, simply isn't given enough to do. Still, his performance leaves viewers with an overwhelming impression of a character who has been beaten down by life. That he is able to play against Tom's absence with such ease is a testament to his skills as an actor. His portrayal of Patrick's hostility and uneasy gratitude to Marion also comes off as deeply authentic.

Image via Prime Video

McKee, for her part, is equally compelling as his guilt-ridden consoler and caretaker. She's also entirely believable as a woman who's been left unmoored both by her past transgressions and by her husband's present-day emotional neglect. McKee does an empathetic, yet unflinching job of portraying how the younger Marion's prudery and adherence to homophobic social norms have given way to a present-day defeatedness and a profound desire to right the wrongs of the past. The strength of her performance alongside Everett's creates an interesting dynamic between the two characters –– that of friends, to rivals, to almost-friends again –– that could almost be a movie on its own. Though the lack of emotionally substantive scenes between Marion and the witheringly remote Tom until the very end of the film renders many of her character's declarations moot and predictable, McKee is still able to bring a degree of empathy and tenderness to a woman who, as a younger character played by Corrin, has seemed both oblivious and surprisingly harsh.

Missed Opportunities

Thus, the missed opportunities of My Policeman do a disservice to its most compelling actors: Roache, Everett, and McKee, whose performances, through no fault of their own, dwarf those of Styles, Dawson, and Corrin. But though each actor takes an admirable stab at elevating the uninspired script and portraying characters crushed by the weight of emotional transgressions and oppressive societal expectations, they aren't given sufficient airtime, or narrative opportunities, in this disappointing film.