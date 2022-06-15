Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Harry Styles-starring My Policeman. The new trailer gives a look at what audiences can come to expect in the upcoming queer romantic drama coming to both the streaming service and theaters this fall, with it premiering in theaters on October 21 and becoming available to stream on Prime Video on November 4.

The new trailer shows Styles' character Tom describing how a painting of the ocean makes him feel to museum curator Patrick, played by Linus Roache (Mandy). As he describes the way the image makes him feel, the trailer cuts between Tom, Patrick and Tom's wife Marion (Emma Corrin). It shows the conflict he feels at being torn between the two in a time where his feelings for Patrick are not permitted, even though he feels they might "pull him under."

My Policeman is based on the 2012 novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts. Set in 1950s Britain, the story follows Styles character Tom, a gay policeman that falls in love with a museum curator named Partick. A schoolteacher named Marion, falls in love with Tom and due to the social constraints of the time period, the two get married. Many years later, Tom is still in love with Patrick, which leads to a growing jealously in Marion, leading to events that lead to all of their lives being uplifted and changed.

Image via Prime Video

The My Policeman film adaptation is directed by Michael Grandage with a screenplay penned by Ron Nyswaner. Along with Styles, Roache, and Corrin, the cast of the upcoming film also includes Gina McKee (Phantom Thread), David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding). Producers of the film include Greg Berlanti and his husband Robbie Rogers, with Sarah Schechter, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd also on board to serve as producers as well.

My Policeman will hit theaters on October 21 and will become available to stream on Prime Video on November 4. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming romantic drama as well as its synopsis down below.