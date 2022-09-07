Before making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Prime Video's widely anticipated My Policeman received a new trailer with Harry Styles front and center as he navigates his double life of forbidden love. Based on a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, the queer romantic drama explores love and freedom through a love triangle that threatens to leave everyone involved heartbroken and destroyed and this latest look shows how that tension weighs on its trio over time. The film comes to theaters on October 21 before arriving on Prime Video on November 4.

The trailer sets up a very normal relationship between Tom (Styles) and the seeming woman of his dreams Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing through the various dates and happy little moments they experience together, including their eventual wedding, all seems well in the life of the couple until museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) enters the picture. Despite his marriage, Tom truly loves Patrick, and given the time they live in, it's imperative to keep that a secret for both of them. It's a complicated affair that, at any point, could see all three lives ruined in an instant. There's some real danger involved considering Marion seems none too pleased about it and the consequences of getting caught are severe. We also get a glimpse of the characters' older selves as the secret and its implications weigh on them over the years.

My Policeman will explore two vastly different periods of time — the 1950s and 1990s — to show the power of true love over time and how hard it is to stifle feelings. After years of a convenient marriage to Marion, an older Tom (Linus Roache) will be tested again as Patrick (Rupert Everett) re-enters the picture. While it threatens to throw his and Marion's (Gina McKee) life into disarray, it's one more chance for Tom to rediscover his feelings and find freedom with his true love.

Michael Grandage directed the My Policeman adaptation for Prime Video with Ron Nyswaner writing the screenplay for the film. Greg Berlanti and his husband Robbie Rogers head a team of producers that also boasts Philip Herd, Cora Palfrey, and Sarah Schechter.

My Policeman is one of two Styles-headed films earning a lot of buzz lately, with Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling also nearing its late September release. There, he'll star opposite Florence Pugh in what'll be one of his final on-screen appearances for some time. Back in August, Styles told Rolling Stone that he has no interest in pursuing acting any further, for now, opting instead to continue focusing on his music career.

My Policeman comes to theaters on October 21 and Prime Video on November 4. Check out the trailer below.