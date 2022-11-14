My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal.

The film is expected to stir quite a buzz (and has already upon its release) due to Harry Styles being a part of the main cast. However, Styles is not the only cast member in need of recognition for their hard-earned and well-done performances.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is an international pop star, cultural icon, and now actor who started out as a member of the boy-band One Direction. In My Policeman, Styles plays a young Tom Burgess. After their indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles decided to pursue a solo music career and was unbelievably successful. His songs like “Sign of the Times” and “Watermelon Sugar” have made the top charts of both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In terms of acting, he has recently been seen in movies such as Eternals (as Eros/Starfox) and Don’t Worry Darling (as Jack Chambers opposite Florence Pugh).

Emma Corrin

Image via Amazon Studios

Emma Corrin is an actor most well-known for playing the late Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. They were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and won a Golden Globe for their performance. In My Policeman, they play Marion Taylor.

Besides The Crown, they played Esme Winikus in Pennyworth and played Jillian Jessup in the film Misbehavior. In terms of the future, they will be seen as Darby Hart in the upcoming TV series Retreat and Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Gina McKee

Image via Prime Video

Gina McKee is an actor who is best known for her performance in Our Friends in the North for which she won a BAFTA TV Award, and plays an older Marion Taylor in My Policeman. She has also been seen in Notting Hill, In the Loop, and Phantom Thread. McKee also played Commander Anne Sampson in the very popular thriller series Bodyguard.

She is set to play Ava in A Grand Romantic Gesture and is a part of a new book-to-screen film titled The End We Start From.

Linus Roache

Image via Prime Video

Linus Roache portrays an older Tom Burgess in My Policeman. Roache is best known for his role as Michael Cutter in the iconic crime drama series Law & Order.

He played Robert F. Kennedy in RFK and has been seen in Batman Begins, Homeland as David Wellington, and in Vikings as Ecbert, King of Wessex. He will be seen in Netflix’s new spy series The Recruit as a character named Senator Smoot.

Rupert Everett

Image via Prime Video

Rupert Everett plays a character named Patrick in My Policeman, and is an actor and producer known for playing George Downes in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Christopher Marlowe in Shakespeare in Love, Lord Goring in An Ideal Husband, and John Lamont/Mr. Barron in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

In terms of future work, Everett will be seen in a new series titled Everybody Loves Diamonds.

David Dawson

Image via Prime Video

A young Patrick Hazlewood is played by David Dawson in My Policeman. Dawson is known for his stage work in addition to his film and television work and has been seen in theatrical productions at popular venues in Britain like the Young Vic Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Dawson was also seen in The Last Kingdom as King Alfred and Peaky Blindersas Roberts. He is also a part of an Amazon Prime spy thriller movie called All the Old Knives.

Kadiff Kirwan

Kadiff Kirwan plays Nigel in My Policeman. The actor is known for his roles in popular British television series including Timewasters, Chewing Gum, and Fleabag.

He played Officer Tom in I May Destroy You and Julian in This Is Going to Hurt. In the future, Kirwan will be seen in a TV series called Everyone Else Burns.

Jack Bandeira

In My Policeman, Jack Bandeira plays Leonard. The young actor has been seen in Gunpowder Milkshake as Crow, The Duke as Kenny Bunton, and the hilarious sex-comedy series Sex Education as Eli.

Perhaps his future is the most exciting though, as he is going to be seen as Quill Kipps in the highly-anticipated Netflix series based on the novels of the same name Lockwood & Co.

