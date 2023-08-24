The Big Picture A heartwarming film about late-in-life love between a widow and a widower in Ireland, My Sailor, My Love is praised for its charm and gorgeous scenery.

The trailer introduces the main characters Howard and Annie, and explores their blossoming relationship as well as the conflicts within their respective families.

After receiving accolades at international film festivals, My Sailor, My Love will be released in select theaters on September 22, with a digital release following on October 24.

A chance at love is blowing in with the sea breeze in the trailer for My Sailor, My Love. Starring James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) and Bríd Brennan (The Escape Artist) as two late-in-life lovers hoping to spend the rest of their days with one another, the Klaus Härö (Elina: As If I Wasn’t There) helmed feature is oozing with charm and gorgeous scenery from the rolling green hills of Ireland.

The trailer introduces viewers to Howard (Cosmo), a widowed sailor who has turned to a life of solitude following the death of his beloved wife. Seeing that her father is unable to take care of himself, Howard’s daughter, Grace (Catherine Walker), seeks the help of a housekeeper. In comes Annie (Brennan), a chipper woman who takes Howard at face value - accepting any of the additional baggage that may come along. While Annie’s family loves seeing her happy with Howard, Grace is grappling with torn feelings surrounding her own troubled relationship with her father. As the two families come together, age-old wounds and relationships will be put to the ultimate test with unconditional love reigning supreme.

Image via TIFF

Gaining heaps of praise from the film festival circuit, My Sailor, My Love was named an official selection at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival where it celebrated its world premiere. A unique, resonating, and touching story about love, the title would go on to snag the Audience Awards at both the Chicago International Film Festival as well as the Nantucket Film Festival, with a screening also taking place during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

When Will My Sailor, My Love Arrive in Theaters?

Having already seen cinema time overseas last year, My Sailor, My Love will arrive in select theaters on September 22. For those unable to make it to the limited screenings, or who missed it overseas, the film will be available on digital beginning on October 24 for both rental and purchase on all major platforms. Check out the trailer below.