My Sister’s Bones, an upcoming psychological thriller from Bill Kenwright’s BKStudios starring Olga Kurylenko and Jenny Seagrove, has released its first images per Deadline. The film is adapted from the novel written by Nuala Ellwood and it will tell the story of a decorated war reporter who has to return home after the death of her mother and has to face the demons she returned from war with, as well as those unearthed at home.

The suspenseful story begins in a depressing police station as Dr. Shaw, a psychiatrist, quizzes renowned war correspondent Kate Rafter about the traumatic incidents in her life. Herne Bay, a place she thought she had permanently left behind, is now home once again to the haunted Rafter, who has returned as a result of a terrible occurrence in war-torn Iraq and the passing of her mother. Her spiteful sister has not welcomed her, and her tolerant husband Paul is unable to mediate a settlement. Rafter suspects there is something strange and scary going on in the house next door as she packs away her mother's stuff from the place she grew up in.

The original novel was published in February 2017 and has been adapted for the screen by Naomi Gibney. The picture will be directed by Heidi Greensmith making it the director’s second project since Winter. Speaking about the film, Greensmith said, “Creating a strong distinctive style that would reflect the complexity of the story was as important to me as working with our incredible ensemble cast on finding the truth in the Rafter family trauma so that together we could craft a distinctive thriller.” The director went on to add, “Every story needs an element of suspense, but as Hitchcock said, ’There is no terror in the bang, only the anticipation of it.’ ”

Image via Deadline

Fresh from her work in High Heat, Kurylenko is cast in this upcoming thriller alongside David Bradley and Maggie Steed with Bradley recently voicing Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winner Pinocchio. Serving as executive producers on My Sister’s Bones are David Gilbery and Naomi George for BKStudios with Kenwright working as producer for the film. Having optioned the film rights in 2017, Kenwright spoke about the acquisition, saying, “As a producer I am always looking for that intangible something special. And I love thrillers! On reading Nuala’s novel I immediately thought this could be the one; a thriller that transcends the genre, almost reinvents it. I bought multiple copies for my friends and the verdict was unanimous: the best British thriller in recent memory. So the search begins, to find a screen-writer that matches Nuala’s extraordinary talent for character, suspense and great story-telling.”

My Sister's Bones does not have a release date yet.