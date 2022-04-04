What can be said about the teenager? It’s almost a life form of its own. That odd stage when you’ve left your childhood behind but still haven’t quite put your finger on who you are can be a tricky time for everyone. And like most things in life, TV shows have been depicting it for decades. But one of the most raw, real, and spot-on examples of the oh-so-confusing teenage angst phase comes courtesy of Angela Chase (Claire Danes).

My So-Called Life first aired on ABC back in 1994. It follows 15-year-old Angela as she navigates newfound feelings relating to friendships, love, family, and life itself. Having recently made friends with rebel, Rayanne Graff (A.J. Langer) and Rayanne’s best friend, Rickie Vasquez (Wilson Cruz), she finds herself at a crossroads between her former self and an exciting version of who she could be. Dyeing her hair bright red and instantly alienating herself from her family and former friends, she starts her journey into self-discovery. However, with raging hormones and an ever-changing world around her, the journey is definitely a rocky one. Throughout the show we see all the highs and lows of a teenager’s world. It explores all the firsts, from first loves to first real friends, and the first time you realize your parents are actually people, too. Although being critically praised for its honest portrayal of adolescence, the show was unfortunately canceled in 1995, after just one season.

But while the show was short-lived, Danes gave us a character never to be forgotten. One that could have easily been played over the top in lesser hands is portrayed to pure perfection by this talented actor. And she deservedly received a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Angela. From the tiniest details, such as her quivering lip (a bit of a trademark) to her subtle reactions, she nails every emotion and has that rare ability to truly pull on the heartstrings of the viewer, making them experience what she’s going through. Although, with storylines such as a cheating father and best friend betrayals, sometimes we may not want to experience everything, but with such outstanding acting, you’ll be hard-pressed not to. Angela is a character that analyzes absolutely everything, and we mean everything, even down to the realities of what chewing really is and “how people just do it, like, in public.” But it’s this unfiltered thought process that resonated so much with the viewer and made her stand out amongst the many other portrayals of teenage life at the time.

Since the ‘90s, times have changed on what is deemed acceptable to show on TV. This means that more shows can now explore the embarrassing details of adolescence in much more graphic ways. While shows like Euphoria, Never Have I Ever, and Pen15 can be beneficial for several reasons, they can also take advantage of the shock factor and lose a large part of what made My So-Called Life so special. The character of Angela is a meaningful one because we don’t necessarily need to see the messy details when we have such intimate access to her deeper feelings and thoughts. This is a character so real you can almost feel her parents’ frustration at her moodiness, yet at the same time relive all those teen angst moments. And there are certainly lots to choose from here.

A character who is not having an easy time of it, we see her getting stood up by the only boy she ever “loved,” Jordan Catalano (Jared Leto), and people she’s known her whole life turn against her. She also contends with countless appearance insecurities, exacerbated by a boys’ ranking list (which she didn’t make), her mom innocently suggesting a makeover whilst on a mother/daughter shopping trip, and a childhood friend that is “developing” at a much faster rate than she is.

With the use of inner dialogue voiceover, as well as several private moments, and not to mention the epic crying scenes, her vulnerabilities are laid bare for us all to witness. And without the gloss and fancy direction of modern shows, Angela can be seen in a much more authentic way, and, in turn, the viewer can then relate in a more authentic way. But an important part of My So-Called Life as a whole is that it not only explores everything going on with Angela personally, but it also takes a deep dive into heavier themes. Episodes dealing with gun culture, homelessness, addiction, and LGBTQ issues slot in naturally to the series, never feeling like a lesson but simply a character’s harrowing experience. We see Angela come to terms with not only her own issues but the issues of others.

In what is one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of the series, Angela learns of Rickie’s newfound homelessness after a beating he suffered at the hands of his uncle. This episode sees Angela trying to make sense of the world as she goes about trying to help her friend — a queer teen trying to fit in where he feels he doesn’t belong. But this isn’t the only time we see Angela step outside her own problems. Throughout the series, her true character is tested frequently. There is the time she realizes Rayanne has serious addiction issues after an overdose almost turns tragic, the time she gains a deeper understanding into her little sister’s need for attention when she feels invisible to her mother, and the times she goes out of her way to help a struggling Jordan even after the hurt he put her through. All of these moments go to show that behind that moody and sometimes self-absorbed façade, she in fact has a big heart and plenty of loyalty to those around her. Angela becomes the vehicle to not only explore teenage angst but to also delve into important commentary on society.

Whilst the teen angst stage is constantly changing due to world advancements, Angela Chase goes to show that much of what that stage is will always remain the same. There will always be moments of embarrassment, regret, and sheer hardship no matter what decade the phase resides in.

