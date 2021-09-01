The Claire Foy and James McAvoy-led remake of My Son is headed to Peacock. The NBC streaming service announced that they are exclusively premiering the thriller surrounding the disappearance of a young boy. The film will premiere on the streaming service on September 15.

My Son was filmed in a revolutionary new way, mirroring that of its French counterpart: playing a man lost without answers, McAvoy was not given a script or dialogue, nor told how the story would end. What audiences are set to see this September is entirely improvisation from McAvoy, playing off and reacting to other actors who are aware of the film’s plot. Director Christian Carion brings this approach over from his original 2017 film starring Guillaume Canet, leaving his lead actor in confusion to discover the film’s plot as its audience does.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: First 'Together' Trailer Reveals a New Kind of Quarantine Comedy Starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan

Following McAvoy as a young father whose son suddenly disappears, My Son takes audiences on a journey with Edmond Murray as he returns to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers, only to find himself turned around and confused when it soon becomes clear that his son was kidnapped. Desperately in search of answers, Murray’s life is clouded by mysteries — mysteries that the audience uncovers only as quickly as he does.

Will this filmmaking approach create tension for Peacock subscribers when the film finds its way to the streaming service? Or will it only generate confusion? Only time will tell, though, and with one version of the improvised film under his belt, Carion surely has the art of guiding his actor through a mystery down to a science.

My Son premieres on Peacock on September 15. Check out the trailer below:

KEEP READING: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan on ‘Together,’ Dennis Kelly’s Fantastic Script, and Filming 13-Minute Takes

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s What’s New on Disney+ in September 2021 Time to stream 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'!

Read Next