Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista recently revealed to Collider that his next project would be a sequel to 2020 family comedy, My Spy, promising that the film would begin shooting this month. The Wrap now confirms that production on My Spy: The Eternal City is imminent, with the project adding Anna Faris (Overboard, Mom), Craig Robinson (This Is the End, Morris From America) and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) to its cast.

The trio of accomplished comedic actors join returning My Spy cast members Chloe Coleman (Avatar: The Way of Water, Marry Me), Kristen Schaal (What We Do in the Shadows, Bob's Burgers) and Ken Jeong (Tom & Jerry, The Hangover). It's not yet known what roles these new additions to the ensemble will play.

Per the official synopsis, the original My Spy concerned "A hardened CIA operative [who] finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family." Coleman played the little girl, Sophie, while Bautista, of course, played the CIA operative, JJ. My Spy: The Eternal City will reportedly pick-up with Sophie, now a teenager, persuading JJ to chaperone a school trip to Italy (and specifically, we can assume, to Rome, sometimes called 'The Eternal City'). Naturally, the outing doesn't go as planned, and JJ and Sophie find themselves forced to stop an international terrorist plot targeting Sophie's best friend, Colin, and his father... who just so happens to be CIA chief David Kim (Jeong).

The first My Spy was originally intended to be a theatrical release before the pandemic; instead, Amazon picked it up for streaming, where, according to the entertainment data analysis firm Screen Engine, it became the third most-watched subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) released film of 2020. The sequel will also be produced by Amazon Studios, and is likewise expected to debut on Prime Video.

As was the case with the original film, My Spy: The Eternal City will directed by Peter Segal (Grudge Match, Get Smart), working from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber (The Meg, Battleship). It will also star Billy Barratt (Invasion, Blinded by the Light), Taeho K (The Mandalorian, Colony) and, reprising their roles from the original My Spy, Nicola Correia-Damude (Resident Alien, The Boys), Noah Dalton Danby (Titans, Shadowhunters) and Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Will & Grace).

Faris most recently starred in The Estate alongside Toni Collette and David Duchovny. Robinson is currently voicing 'Principal Nelson' on the animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Jeong appeared earlier this year in the second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty.

Watch our recent interview with Bautista, in which he discusses My Spy: The Eternal City, below.