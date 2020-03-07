STX Entertainment has pushed back the release date for My Spy once again. My Spy stars Dave Bautista as a confident, tough CIA agent who is forced to team up with a 9-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) whose family he is tasked to protect. The STX feature also stars Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, and Parisa Fitz-Henley.
No stranger to release delays, My Spy was abruptly pulled from STX’s schedule after it was originally set to premiere back in August 2019. Following its removal, STX pushed the release date to March 13, 2020. Now, My Spy is being. moved from March 13 to April 17. The My Spy Twitter account announced the new release date on Saturday morning, writing, “BIG news: this spy mission is moving to April! Get ready to see @DaveBautista, @ChloeColemanAct, @KristenSchaaled, and @KenJeong in #MySpyMovie – in theaters April 17.”
STX is taking advantage of the April scheduling shuffle which started with No Time to Die moving its release date from April 10 to November 25. Following that movie, DreamWorks Animation opted to move Trolls World Tour into that vacant release window and now, STX is moving into that open spot. Reps for My Spy confirm STX chose to push the $18 million feature in order to make the most of the newly-open release window while minimizing its media spend. My Spy has already opened in overseas markets including Australia and New Zealand to positive results, too.
My Spy will now arrive in theaters on April 17. For more, check out our calendar of 2020 movie release dates.