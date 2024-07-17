Back in January 2020, Australians were the very first moviegoers to see My Spy when it was released in theaters. In the following months, it was supposed to slowly roll out globally. However, plans changed significantly when COVID-19 hit and many theaters worldwide shut their doors. This family-friendly spy comedy starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman was set to face major release delays internationally until it was picked up by Amazon Prime Video. It was soon released in the USA in June 2020 and was a massive hit with audiences, ultimately becoming the third most-watched SVOD title of that year, respectively.

The film followed JJ (Bautista), a newly hired CIA operative who goes undercover with his tech operator, Bobbi (Kristen Schaal), to surveil the family of a French arms dealer, now living in Chicago. JJ and Bobbi need to locate the plans for a miniaturized nuclear bomb, which they believe is unknowingly possessed by the arms dealer’s wife, Kate (Parisa Fitz-Henley), and their daughter, Sophie (Coleman). The mission becomes far more complicated when Sophie discovers JJ and Bobbi’s base and asks them to teach her how to be a spy.

Now, four years later, a sequel titled My Spy: The Eternal City is on the way and is set to be released very soon. So, if you loved the first film, keep reading below to learn everything we know about this exciting sequel so far!

My Spy: The Eternal City is currently scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 18, 2024. However, while its predecessor was shown in select theaters in a few countries, this new film will only be available to watch online, via streaming. Find out where you can stream it below.

Where Will ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ Stream?

My Spy: The Eternal City will be exclusively released on Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, this means that you must have a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film.

If you don’t currently have an Amazon Prime subscription (and haven’t in the past), the service offers a free 30-day trial for all new members. During this period, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the diverse range of TV shows and films in the library and decide whether you want to commit to extending your membership. After your free trial expires, the price is $14.99 per month or $139 annually. If you are eligible, student prices are significantly reduced, to $7.99 per month or $69 annually.

As an extra incentive to sign up for a free trial, the first My Spy film is still available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video too.

Is There a Trailer for ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’?

There certainly is! Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for My Spy: The Eternal City on June 12, 2024.

In the trailer, we are re-introduced to JJ and Sophie, who have changed a lot since their first adventure together. JJ has embraced his role as a family man, choosing to work behind a desk at the CIA, rather than running dangerous field missions. Sophie is now a teenager, and instead of dreaming of being a spy, is more focused on her school life and friends. However, when duty calls on a school trip abroad in Rome, JJ and Sophie are ready to slip back into spy work and save the world once again. For fans of the original film, this follow-up looks like a hilarious and action-packed new adventure that will no doubt be a great watch for the whole family.

What Is ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ About?

The official synopsis for My Spy: The Eternal City reads as follows:

"Back by popular demand, My Spy’s dynamic duo, veteran CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman), reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican."

Who Stars in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’?

Four actors will be reprising their roles from the first My Spy film. Firstly, our leads, Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, who play JJ and Sophie, respectively. Bautista's recent screen credits also include Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Glossu Rabban in the Dune movies, as well as Duke Cody in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Coleman is perhaps best known as Skye Carlson in the HBO series Big Little Lies. She has also recently starred in films such as Marry Me and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Next up, reprising her role as Bobbi, is Kristen Schaal. She has lent her voice to many popular animated series, portraying characters such as Louise Belcher in Bob’s Burgers and Mabel Pines in Gravity Falls. She also played Carol Pilbasian in The Last Man on Earth. Lastly, reprising his role as David Kim (AKA JJ’s boss at the CIA) is Ken Jeong. He is likely best known as Ben Chang in the TV series Community and Leslie Chow in The Hangover trilogy. He is also currently a panelist on The Masked Singer.

In addition to these returning stars, the film will also bring some newcomers into JJ and Sophie’s chaotic world of espionage. The new supporting cast includes Anna Farris (Mom) as Nancy, Craig Robinson (The Office) as Connelly, Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2) as Crane, and lastly, Taeho K (The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu) as Collin.

Who’s Making ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’?

In August 2020, it was reported by Deadline that Amazon and production company STX Films had entered discussions to make a sequel to My Spy. Following this announcement, updates were few and far between until February 2023, when My Spy: The Eternal City was officially confirmed to be in the works. The majority of its lead stars were set to return, sans Parisa Fitz-Henley who played Kate, Chloe’s mother. Behind the camera, the same director (Peter Segal) and writing team (Jon and Erich Hoeber) were revealed to be returning too. On top of his directing duties, Segal was also a co-writer on this new film.

After the film’s announcement, the cast and crew made their way to Italy that same month to start production. Filming for My Spy: The Eternal City wrapped up in May 2023 in Venice.