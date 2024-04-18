The Big Picture Get ready for more action and comedy with Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in Prime Video's My Spy: The Eternal City.

Director Peter Segal brings back the dynamic duo in a sequel filled with international espionage and teenage hijinks.

While you wait, catch up on Fallout, The Boys, and Outer Range on Prime Video before My Spy premieres on July 18.

Still riding high on all the great publicity from their most recent series, Fallout, Prime Video has already begun promoting their next project. The streaming service unveiled the first official look at Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in the upcoming film, My Spy: The Eternal City. From director Peter Segal, the project also stars Anna Faris, Kristen Schaal, Craig Robinson, and comedy legend Ken Jeong. Erich and Jon Hoeber, who previously worked on both Meg films starring Jason Statham, wrote the script along with Segal. The movie is a direct sequel to 2022's My Spy, which currently holds a 48% critics rating along with an even lower 39% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The plot synopsis for My Spy: The Eternal City is as follows:

"In the film, a now teenage Sophie (Chloe Coleman) convinces JJ (Dave Bautista) to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim (Ken Jeong), and his son, Collin–also Sophie’s best friend."

Bautista has found prolific success in his post-wrestling acting career, particularly over the last several years. The former WWE Champion had a recurring role as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, also appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, two of the highest grossing movies of all time. More recently, Bautista has also starred in Dune: Part One and Two as Rabban Harkonnen, to go along with appearances in Glass Onion and Knock at the Cabin. He may have retired the character of Drax, but Bautista has stayed booked and busy with plenty other projects on his schedule.

What Else Is There To Watch on Prime Video?

Close

My Spy: The Eternal City will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting July 18, but there are plenty of projects to stay busy with in the meantime. All episodes of Fallout, a post-apocalyptic adventure drama based on the video game series are now streaming on the platform. Also coming soon is the highly anticipated Season 4 of The Boys, a dark comedy which examines how superheroes would behave in a world with capitalism and extreme government oversight, which premieres its first three episodes on June 13 with weekly releases to follow. Season 2 of Outer Range, a psychological drama starring Josh Brolin, will also arrive on May 16.

My Spy: The Eternal City launches on Prime Video July 18. The 2020 film My Spy is currently available to stream on the platform.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO