The Big Picture Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman return in My Spy The Eternal City.

In a new sneak peek, JJ and Sophie are going through some growing pains in their relationship.

The film's ensemble expands with Anna Faris, Flula Borg, and Craig Robinson joining the cast.

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are returning in My Spy The Eternal City, the sequel to the 2020 family espionage adventure, My Spy, which picks up years after Bautista's CIA agent JJ moves in with Sophie (Coleman), his pint-sized spy protégé and her mother, Kate (Parisa Fitz-Henley). This time around, the dynamic duo is heading overseas for that classic double threat — daring, international espionage, and also, more dauntingly, a high school trip. Adding to the excitement, Collider can now reveal an exclusive sneak peek at the movie which should give our readers a fun look at what to expect.

Our exclusive first look features JJ and Sophie at the gym. JJ wants to work out because it's the only time they get to spend together, but Sophie has too much homework. Major drag, Sophie. JJ questions her desire to become an agent anymore but, in a gut punch to JJ, Sophie says she's changed and doesn't want to be an agent any more; she has other interests now. Sophie points out that JJ used to love being a field agent but now all he wants to do is stay at home and make delicious food, which doesn't seem like a negative, we have to say. JJ says she's making excuses before she makes a point and throws a knife directly into the head of the dummy next to him. Point definitely made.

Beyond Bautista and Coleman, The Eternal City will see the return of a number of familiar faces from the original, including Kristen Schaal as JJ's partner and tech specialist Bobbi and Ken Jeong as his boss David Kim. The sequel has also boosted its ensemble for more family spy thriller fun, with Anna Faris, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, and Taeho K joining the cast. Also returning is the creative team behind the original including writers Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, and director/co-writer Pete Segal.

What Was 'My Spy' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The original film, released in early 2020, saw Bautista assigned to surveil a precocious young girl and her family. The girl discovers him and blackmails him into teaching her spy skills, leading to fun hijinks and heartwarming situations. The film performed modestly at the box office, as it was released just days before the worldwide shutdown due to the pandemic, before finding a second life on digital platforms.

My Spy The Eternal City arrives on Prime Video on July 18. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above. In the meantime, you can stream My Spy on Prime Video right now.

Watch on Prime Video